Home > Press Release > Adani University Holds 2nd Convocation, Dr Priti Adani Highlights Future of Infrastructure

Adani University hosted its 2nd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday at the University Auditorium in Shantigram. Dr Adani drew attention to the profound shifts redefining India’s infrastructure and development landscape.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 6, 2025 16:30:51 IST

Adani University hosted its 2nd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday at the University Auditorium in Shantigram, celebrating the achievements of 87 graduating students, including three distinguished university medallists. The event brought together families, faculty, governing body members, industry leaders, and invited guests.

Degrees were awarded to 79 MBA (Infrastructure Management) graduates and 8 M.Tech (Construction Engineering & Management) graduates. The ceremony was presided over by Dr Priti G Adani, President of Adani University and Chairperson of the Adani Foundation.

 In her presidential address, Dr Adani drew attention to the profound shifts redefining India’s infrastructure and development landscape—where digital transformation, sustainability and people-centric systems are becoming central to national progress.

 Emphasising that infrastructure must ultimately serve society, she said: “Beyond connectivity and convenience lies a more demanding responsibility – that we create systems which allow people to benefit from improved health, safety and opportunity. Progress will no longer be measured only by speed, scale or efficiency but also by how well our citizens live.” She added that the next decade of infrastructure “is not about building more; it is about building better.”

 Invoking India’s civilisational depth as a source of strength and inspiration, Dr Adani urged students to see themselves as contributors to a rising India—an idea that aligns deeply with the Adani Group’s Indology mission and its commitment to nation-building.

 “You are inheritors of a civilisation that has imagined deeply, built boldly and led morally. Carry that legacy into your careers — not as nostalgia or history, but as a responsibility.”

 She encouraged graduates to pursue application-oriented research, embrace interdisciplinary thinking and advance India’s development with innovation rooted in purpose and ethics. Dr Adani also reiterated the University’s plans for a new, future-ready campus designed to expand research, collaboration and industry-engaged learning.

 The Convocation Address was delivered by Mr Savi S Soin, President, Qualcomm India, who congratulated the students and medallists and highlighted India’s accelerating leadership in advanced technologies—from semiconductors and mobility to AI, connectivity and digital infrastructure.

 “As India accelerates its leadership in semiconductors, AI, mobility and digital infrastructure, the partnership between industry and academia becomes more vital than ever. Adani University’s multidisciplinary approach prepares graduates not just to participate in this transformation, but to lead it—with innovation, adaptability and a global outlook rooted in solving India’s real-world challenges.”

 Mr Soin encouraged students to cultivate continuous learning, systems thinking, ethical leadership and sustainability awareness—skills essential for building a modern, resilient India.

 The ceremony concluded with a commemorative group photograph, marking a proud milestone for the graduating class and celebrating the achievements of all 87 students and the 3 medallists.

 

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 4:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS