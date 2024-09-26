Ambuja Becomes The World’s First Cement Company To Join The Alliance For Industry Decarbonization

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, has joined the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID)—a global alliance of companies across industries to accelerate Net Zero transition in line with the Paris Agreement.

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, has joined the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID)—a global alliance of companies across industries to accelerate Net Zero transition in line with the Paris Agreement. Ambuja is the first cement manufacturer in the world to become a part of AFID, a global platform for exchanging insights and experiences among private and public stakeholders in the energy-intensive sectors.

The company, operating in the hard-to-abate cement industry, aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050, with targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). As part of its green energy commitment, it has announced a plan to invest INR 100 billion in renewable energy projects of 1GW capacity and 376 MW of energy from Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS), to power 60% of its expanded capacity through green power by FY2028. This ambitious goal will reduce the carbon footprint and offer compelling economic advantages. Ambuja Cements utilized over 8.6 million tonnes of waste-derived resources and became 11x water-positive and 8x plastic-negative in FY’24.

“This marks another significant step for Ambuja in its sustainability journey. We are already amongst the lowest emission intensity cement producers globally and are undertaking a number of strategic initiatives to further reduce our GHG emission footprint. Being a member of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization would allow us to leverage the experiences of global cross-sector industry peers, and in turn, share our approach to decarbonization,” said Mr Karan Adani, Non-Executive Director, Ambuja Cements.

The AFID aims to facilitate dialogue on an industry level and increase cooperation to help companies develop solid decarbonization strategies aligned with their countries’ commitments. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) coordinates and facilitates the activities of the alliance.

About Ambuja Cements Limited

Ambuja Cements Limited, is one of India’s leading cement companies and a member of the diversified Adani Group – the largest and fastest growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd. and Sanghi Industries Ltd has taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 78.9 MTPA with 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 19 cement grinding units across the country. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Penna Cement Industries Limited with a capacity of 14 MTPA. Ambuja has been recognised among ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brand’ by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2024 and among ‘Iconic Brands of India’ by The Economic Times. Ambuja has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The company has many firsts to its credit – a captive port with six terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective and cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company’s innovative products are now enlisted in GRIHA product catalogue. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing their carbon footprints. Being a frontrunner in sustainable business practices, Ambuja Cements ranks among ‘India’s Top 50 companies contributing to inclusive growth’ by SKOCH and has been recognised for its climate change mitigation commitments with a ‘Leadership Score’ of A- by CDP.

About the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization

The Alliance for Industry Decarbonization aims to decarbonize industrial value chains and accelerate net-zero ambitions in accordance with the Paris Agreement. The Alliance’s founders and partners, consisting of private and public organizations and stakeholders operating in energy-intensive sectors, commit to collaborate toward the common vision of a green future.