Fountainhead Global School Gifts A Walking Bridge by Meedikunta Lake to the Community

Fountainhead Global School students proudly inaugurated a new walking bridge at Meedikunta Lake on Children’s Day, presenting it as a gift to the community and marking a significant milestone in their ongoing environmental stewardship. The project was funded by a successful Independence Day fundraiser held on August 15, 2024, reflecting the collective efforts of the students and the NGO, Save Water and Nature.

The event was graced by the communities around the lake, who praised the students’ unwavering dedication to the lake’s preservation since its rejuvenation in 2020. Through regular cleanup efforts and public awareness initiatives, the students have shown resilience in their mission to protect the lake.

Hosted by Mrs. Meghana Musunuri, Founder & Chairperson, & Mr. Sridhar Vunnam, Director of Fountainhead Global School, the event underscored the importance of student-led community initiatives and environmental responsibility. The walking bridge will enhance community access to the lake, fostering a greater appreciation for this natural resource.

