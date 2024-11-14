Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Fountainhead Global School Gifts A Walking Bridge by Meedikunta Lake to the Community

Fountainhead Global School students proudly inaugurated a new walking bridge at Meedikunta Lake on Children’s Day, presenting it as a gift.

Fountainhead Global School Gifts A Walking Bridge by Meedikunta Lake to the Community

Fountainhead Global School students proudly inaugurated a new walking bridge at Meedikunta Lake on Children’s Day, presenting it as a gift to the community and marking a significant milestone in their ongoing environmental stewardship. The project was funded by a successful Independence Day fundraiser held on August 15, 2024, reflecting the collective efforts of the students and the NGO, Save Water and Nature.

The event was graced by the communities around the lake, who praised the students’ unwavering dedication to the lake’s preservation since its rejuvenation in 2020. Through regular cleanup efforts and public awareness initiatives, the students have shown resilience in their mission to protect the lake.

Hosted by Mrs. Meghana Musunuri, Founder & Chairperson, & Mr. Sridhar Vunnam, Director of Fountainhead Global School, the event underscored the importance of student-led community initiatives and environmental responsibility. The walking bridge will enhance community access to the lake, fostering a greater appreciation for this natural resource.
Note to editor: Please find attached high-resolution photographs of the event for potential inclusion in your coverage.

Filed under

Children's Day Fountainhead Global School Meedikunta Lake Walking Bridge
Advertisement

Also Read

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle And Issued Challan

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle...

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social Media Shift?

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social...

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

Entertainment

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch With Your Kids

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The Legal Secret Behind It

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox