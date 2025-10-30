LIVE TV
Germany And India Reinforce Cooperation In Wind Energy

Germany and India reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing clean energy and industrial collaboration during the visit of Mr. Johann Saathoff, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, to Chennai.

October 30, 2025 19:08:18 IST

Germany and India reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing clean energy and industrial collaboration during the visit of Mr. Johann Saathoff, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, to Chennai.

Mr. Saathoff, accompanied by a high-level business delegation, started the day with a visit to Nordex India Pvt. Ltd., where he interacted with engineers and management representatives to understand how German technology and Indian manufacturing are jointly driving innovation in the wind energy sector.

At Windergy India 2025, South Asia’s largest trade fair for wind energy, Mr. Saathoff inaugurated the German Pavilion alongside Indian Government and industry leaders. In his address, he underlined the importance of partnerships between German and Indian companies in developing a resilient, future-oriented renewable energy ecosystem.

A highlight of the day was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the German Offshore Wind Energy Foundation and the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) to cooperate on offshore wind development, technology transfer, andpolicy dialogue. Mr. Saathoff described this as a decisive step towards deepening Indo-German collaboration in renewable energy. He reaffirmed Germany’s role as a long-standing and reliable partner for India’s energy transition, supporting India’s target of achieving 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 through joint initiatives in wind, solar, and energy storage.

The visit was organised by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), together with the German Consulate General in Chennai under the framework of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) between India and Germany.

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Federal Ministry for Economic CooperationGermany And IndiaWind Energy

