Home > Press Release > Indian Cancer Society, Delhi Branch Concludes Successful Annual Seminar on ‘Aging and Cancer’

The Indian Cancer Society’s 2025 seminar on “Aging and Cancer” gathered experts, healthcare professionals, and NGOs to discuss treatment, mental health, and support for the elderly. Highlights included a keynote by Prof K Srinath Reddy, videos, a nukkad natak, and the release of “Nargis” magazine.

Indian Cancer Society (Pic Credit: Special Arrangement)
Indian Cancer Society (Pic Credit: Special Arrangement)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 9, 2025 21:14:49 IST

The Indian Cancer Society successfully hosted its annual seminar on “Aging and Cancer,” on 7th Sept 2025, bringing together renowned experts, healthcare professionals, and cancer advocates to discuss the aspects connected to the topic as also mental health.

The seminar provided a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and awareness building, highlighting the importance of addressing cancer in the aging population.

Keynote address was delivered by Padma Bhushan Prof K Srinath Reddy. Esteemed Panelists consisting of Dr (Col) Ranga Rao Rangaraju, Dr Prasun Chatterjee, Mr Saumyajit Roy and some heads of NGOs shared their insights on dealing with cancer at an old age, treatment options, and supportive care, offering valuable perspectives for healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers.

Short 2 min videos prepared by NGOs were also screened, which added colours to the serene atmosphere of the seminar. A nukkad-natak presented by volunteers of the Indian Cancer Society on the subject matter drew loud applause from the audience.

The event also marked the release of the bi-annual news magazine “Nargis” and the Seminar brochure.

The seminar was a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to combat cancer and improve the lives of those affected.

