Kanchi Shankaracharya praised PM Modi's leadership during the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, calling the NDA government "Narendra Damodardas Ka Anushasan" and a global role model for governance and progress.

In a significant address during the inauguration of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi, the revered Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, describing it as a divine blessing for India’s rapid growth and development.

He emphasized that the country’s progress is driven by strong, visionary leadership. Highlighting PM Modi’s dedication, the Shankaracharya coined a new acronym for the NDA, calling it “Narendra Damodardas ka Anushashan,” which translates to “Narendra Damodardas’ Discipline.”

He explained that this governance model reflects the government’s focus on ensuring the safety, convenience, and well-being of citizens.

Shankaracharya expressed his deep admiration for the Prime Minister’s ability to understand and address the challenges faced by common people. He noted that Modi’s compassionate governance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, exemplified his commitment to the welfare of the people. The Shankaracharya referred to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as a prime example, citing how the government ensured no one went hungry during the crisis.

The spiritual leader went on to assert that the NDA government, under Modi’s leadership, has become a global role model for effective governance. He remarked that India’s growing stature on the world stage, fueled by both infrastructural development and cultural rejuvenation, positions the nation as a beacon of hope for global peace and prosperity. Shankaracharya pointed to the restoration work in places like Somnath and Kedarnath as evidence of the government’s commitment to preserving India’s rich cultural heritage while driving modern progress.

Shankaracharya concluded by emphasizing that India’s prosperity under the current leadership will not only benefit its own citizens but also contribute to global peace and well-being. He called on other nations to look to India as an example of governance that balances tradition with development, positioning the country as a vital player in the future of global stability.

