Kriti Sanon Is Ready To Wow Audiences With A Dazzling Performance At The 24th Edition Of IIFA Awards In YasIsland, Abu Dhabi

Versatile actress Kriti Sanon is all set to wow audiences with her dazzling performance at the 24th edition of the IIFA Awards in YasIsland, Abu Dhabi, this September 2024.

Kriti has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, known for her exceptional talent and versatility. Over the years, she has captivated audiences with powerful performances, earning her the prestigious IIFA Award for Best Female Debut in 2015 for Heropanti and Best Actress in 2022 for her role in Mimi. These accolades mark her growing success and prominence in the Indian film industry.

Celebrating her contribution to Indian cinema, her wins at IIFA not only underscore her acting prowess but also highlight her evolution as one of the industry’s most versatile talents. She has left a lasting impression at the IIFA Awards with two remarkable performances—first in 2017 in New York, where she captivated the audience with a high-energy act, and again in 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where she showcased her exceptional dance skills and commanding stage presence.

Sharing her excitement on performing at IIFA’s grand stage, Kriti Sanon said, “IIFA has always been close to my heart, and every year, it feels like a homecoming. There’s something incredibly special about the way IIFA brings together the entire film fraternity, not just to honor the best in cinema, but to celebrate the passion and creativity that drive us all. Being back at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with its stunning backdrop, adds an extra layer of excitement! I can’t wait to feel the energy, soak in the glamour, and, most importantly, share unforgettable moments with the fans who make it all worthwhile. It’s going to be a magical experience, and I’m looking forward to my performance and beyond thrilled to be a part of IIFA’s 24th edition.”

