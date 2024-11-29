Meet Jamia University Professor Awarded ₹94 Lakh ICMR Grant For AI-Backed Drug To Combat Breast Cancer

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) takes immense pride in announcing that Dr. Khalid Raza, an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science, has been awarded a prestigious research grant of approximately ₹94 lakh by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This significant funding highlights Dr Raza’s outstanding contributions to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug design and will support innovative research to leverage AI for precise and effective treatments for breast cancer.

The highly competitive grant will enable Dr. Raza and his team to develop cutting-edge tools for AI-guided drug design, focusing on optimizing drug compounds, identifying therapeutic targets, and formulating novel treatment strategies for breast cancer. One such promising drug compound, DdpMPyPEPhU, already patented by Dr. Raza will be further explored under this initiative. This research addresses critical challenges in breast cancer treatment and is expected to yield transformative outcomes that could impact healthcare practices globally.

Prof. Mazhar Asif, Vice-Chancellor of JMI, and Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar, congratulated Dr. Raza on this remarkable accomplishment. Prof. Asif stated, “This is a moment of immense pride for JMI. Dr. Raza’s recognition by ICMR underscores the university’s commitment to fostering research excellence and innovation. His groundbreaking work showcases JMI’s vital contributions to integrating AI in healthcare research.”

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Raza said, “I am deeply honored to receive this grant from ICMR. It represents a tremendous opportunity to advance our research on AI- driven drug design and contribute to better health outcomes for millions. I am thankful to my research team, collaborators and ICMR for their unwavering support.”

The three-year funding will facilitate advanced experimentation, foster collaboration with leading experts, and accelerate the development of innovative solutions for breast cancer treatment. This initiative aligns closely with ICMR’s mission to support cutting-edge research addressing India’s critical healthcare challenges.

Dr. Khalid Raza is a distinguished researcher in the application of AI in healthcare, focusing on designing and optimizing drug compounds through AI-based multitarget docking, molecular simulations, and genomics-driven personalized medicine. His work has significantly advanced treatments for complex diseases, including cancer. Dr. Raza has been recognized among the world’s top 2% scientists for three consecutive years (2021-2023) by Stanford University.

Since joining JMI, Dr. Raza has served in various academic and administrative roles and earned global recognition for his contributions. He has published over 140 research articles in prestigious journals, conference proceedings, 14 authored/edited books, and held notable positions, including ICCR Chair Visiting Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at Ain Shams University, Egypt, and is an honorary research fellow at INTI International University, Malaysia. Dr. Raza also serves as Associate Editor for PeerJ Computer Science and Guest Editor for esteemed journals like NPJ Precision Oncology, Natural Product Communications, and Mini-Reviews in Medicinal Chemistry. His remarkable contributions to the scientific community and JMI are truly remarkable!

JMI, a renowned institution of academic excellence, remains at the forefront of innovative research. The ICMR is India’s apex body for biomedical research, committed to advancing knowledge and addressing pressing healthcare challenges. This grant represents a convergence of excellence, with the potential to revolutionize breast cancer treatment and affirm JMI’s status as a hub for transformative research.

