Phase1Of Terminal 1 Modernisation At CSMIA To Begin In November 2025

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), operator of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is set to embark on a landmark transformation with the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1). This ambitious project will redefine passenger experience and set an unprecedented standard in sustainability and innovation. Once complete, the new terminal will be able to manage 20 million passengers annually, an impressive 42% boost in capacity, reflecting the dynamic growth of Mumbai.

As Mumbai continues to soar as an international aviation hub, the new terminal, with a built-up area of over two million sq. ft., is poised to become a hallmark of digitisation and consumer convenience. The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to airport operations. The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure. starting from November 2025, followed by construction of the new terminal. Throughout the process, MIAL will ensure that passenger convenience and safety remains a priority. CSMIA T2, along with Navi Mumbai International Airport, scheduled to be operational in 2025, will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1. Together, the airports will accommodate passengers and flight schedules to meet the growing demands of both Mumbai City and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Speaking on the development, Mr. Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited said, “The team at CSMIA is working tirelessly with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition, with minimum disruption to daily operations or passenger experience. This redevelopment is not only about expanding capacity—it is about future proofing our city’s place on the global stage. Our priority remains to deliver the exceptional service that our passengers have come to expect.”

Global Benchmark for Eco-conscious Airport Design

Upon completion in 2028-29, the new Terminal 1 at CSMIA will stand as a beacon of sustainable innovation, setting a global benchmark for eco-conscious airport design. T1 at CSMIA aspires to be India’s first brownfield, biophilic, sustainable airport.

Passenger convenience and experience is at the core of the new T1 design. It will include:

• Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) Revamp: A complete overhaul of the PTB will cater to domestic operations, while allowing future integration of international services. With a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), this terminal will meet the growing demands of India’s burgeoning aviation market.

• Infrastructure Breakthroughs: The redevelopment promises state-of-the-art infrastructure upgrades, including district cooling, cutting-edge electrical substations, and a revolutionised baggage handling system. These enhancements will elevate every facet of airport operations, both airside and landside.

• Connectivity for a New Era: The Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH) will be the nexus of Mumbai’s air, rail and road networks. Passengers will be able to experience seamless connectivity – from direct metro access to underground bus stations – creating a future-proof gateway that will redefine travel in India.

• Sustainable Design at its Core: Inspired by nature, the Terminal will feature biophilic design—an oasis of indoor greenery, natural light and open spaces designed to uplift and energise travellers. Drawing inspiration from the fluid motion of the ocean waves, its architecture will incorporate futuristic, wave-inspired forms, setting a bold new benchmark for eco-conscious airports of tomorrow.

Phased Transformation and Passenger-Centric Focus

In November 2025, the transformation of Terminal 1 will proceed in carefully planned phases, ensuring minimal disruption. During the construction, Terminal 2 (T2) will shoulder the additional traffic. Advanced technologies such as DigiYatra, self-baggage drop, and e-Gates will ensure smooth passenger movement despite the increased footfall. Additional service staff will be deployed at key locations to assist passengers during peak travel periods. Airlines and other stakeholders will be informed well in advance to ensure uninterrupted flight schedules.

