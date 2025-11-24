Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Adani International School (ADIS) in Shantigram, Ahmedabad, inaugurated the third edition of Bookflix, its annual celebration of reading and storytelling, in the presence of renowned author, philanthropist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Mrs Sudha Murty, who presided over the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Welcoming the gathering, Mrs Namrata Adani, Promoter, ADIS, thanked Mrs Murty for inspiring generations of young readers across India. “In the run-up to Bookflix, our campus came alive with stories, debates, book exchanges and creative adventures. Our hope is simple — to inspire wonder, spark joy and deepen values that matter. Stories shape our perspective and help us make meaning of the world.”

Known for its learner-centric philosophy, ADIS integrates literature, arts and inquiry-based learning into everyday education making Bookflix an essential expression of the school’s commitment to holistic development.

As part of the inaugural programme, Mrs Sudha Murty addressed 800 students on campus, delivering a 30-minute talk on reading, imagination and values, followed by an interactive Q&A session where students posed questions about her books, writing process and life experiences. Her warmth and clarity deeply resonated with the young audience.

Mrs Sudha Murty encouraged ADIS students to make the most of every opportunity in school, describing these experiences as “stones” that transform into “diamonds” in later life. She urged children to participate in all activities, as today’s abundant choices shape tomorrow’s strengths. Speaking to parents, she emphasised the importance of allowing children the freedom to choose their own paths rather than fulfilling unachieved parental dreams. She reminded students that respecting time, being reliable, and combining talent with hard work are essential for success. Even the most gifted child, she noted, will not progress without discipline and dedication.

Reflecting on the centrality of reading, Mrs Murty encouraged students to explore widely and think deeply. “It gives me immense joy to see Adani International School place reading at the heart of learning. When children read, they build empathy, imagination and strong foundations for life.”

Students were especially excited to meet the celebrated author behind beloved titles such as Grandmother’s Bag of Stories, Gopi Diaries, Three Thousand Stitches and Wise and Otherwise. Her journey—from becoming TELCO’s first woman engineer to leading the IT major Infosys Foundation for 25 years—continues to inspire young minds across the country.

As a heartfelt gesture, ADIS students presented Mrs Sudha Murty with a pair of specially curated books. The first, created by Primary Years learners, beautifully connects her life and stories with the IB Learner Profile. The second, prepared by Secondary students, is a collection of handwritten letters expressing how her values and writings inspire them to grow as thoughtful, compassionate individuals.

Students also offered a collaborative artwork titled “समवृद्धिः (Samavṛddhiḥ)”, symbolising the ADIS philosophy of Growing Together. This vibrant collage brings together values such as curiosity, courage, innovation, kindness, self-discipline, and perseverance in a single collective expression. Mrs Murty was deeply touched by the affection and respect shown by the ADIS students.

Running until 27th November, Bookflix transforms the ADIS campus into a vibrant literary arena filled with workshops, storytelling sessions, character labs, creative writing studios and author-led interactions. The festival strengthens the school’s mission to nurture confident, curious and compassionate lifelong learners.

Declaring Bookflix 2025 open, Mrs Adani said, “Let the joy of reading, the magic of stories and the power of creativity take over.”

About Adani International School

Adani International School provides a global learning experience with future-ready educational applications. It integrates an experiential teaching process with state-of-the-art technology into its learning curriculum, inspiring students to develop crucial life skills. The school endeavours to impart holistic education to its students, making them conscious, responsible, happy and purposeful citizens of society. The school’s expert pool of faculty has been handpicked from the most reputed institutions. They engage students in learning processes which help them develop necessary personality traits, paving the way for them to be successful in all walks of life.