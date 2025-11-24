LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Adani International School inaugurated Bookflix 2025 with Sudha Murty as Chief Guest. She inspired 800 students with insights on reading, values and hard work. The festival features workshops and creative sessions celebrating literature and learning.

Adani International School (ADIS) in Shantigram, Ahmedabad.
Adani International School (ADIS) in Shantigram, Ahmedabad.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 24, 2025 20:30:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Adani International School (ADIS) in Shantigram, Ahmedabad, inaugurated the third edition of Bookflix, its annual celebration of reading and storytelling, in the presence of renowned author, philanthropist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Mrs Sudha Murty, who presided over the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Welcoming the gathering, Mrs Namrata Adani, Promoter, ADIS, thanked Mrs Murty for inspiring generations of young readers across India.  “In the run-up to Bookflix, our campus came alive with stories, debates, book exchanges and creative adventures. Our hope is simple — to inspire wonder, spark joy and deepen values that matter. Stories shape our perspective and help us make meaning of the world.”

Known for its learner-centric philosophy, ADIS integrates literature, arts and inquiry-based learning into everyday education making Bookflix an essential expression of the school’s commitment to holistic development.

As part of the inaugural programme, Mrs Sudha Murty addressed 800 students on campus, delivering a 30-minute talk on reading, imagination and values, followed by an interactive Q&A session where students posed questions about her books, writing process and life experiences. Her warmth and clarity deeply resonated with the young audience.

Mrs Sudha Murty encouraged ADIS students to make the most of every opportunity in school, describing these experiences as “stones” that transform into “diamonds” in later life. She urged children to participate in all activities, as today’s abundant choices shape tomorrow’s strengths. Speaking to parents, she emphasised the importance of allowing children the freedom to choose their own paths rather than fulfilling unachieved parental dreams. She reminded students that respecting time, being reliable, and combining talent with hard work are essential for success. Even the most gifted child, she noted, will not progress without discipline and dedication.

Reflecting on the centrality of reading, Mrs Murty encouraged students to explore widely and think deeply. “It gives me immense joy to see Adani International School place reading at the heart of learning. When children read, they build empathy, imagination and strong foundations for life.”

Students were especially excited to meet the celebrated author behind beloved titles such as Grandmother’s Bag of Stories, Gopi Diaries, Three Thousand Stitches and Wise and Otherwise. Her journey—from becoming TELCO’s first woman engineer to leading the IT major Infosys Foundation for 25 years—continues to inspire young minds across the country.

As a heartfelt gesture, ADIS students presented Mrs Sudha Murty with a pair of specially curated books. The first, created by Primary Years learners, beautifully connects her life and stories with the IB Learner Profile. The second, prepared by Secondary students, is a collection of handwritten letters expressing how her values and writings inspire them to grow as thoughtful, compassionate individuals.

Students also offered a collaborative artwork titled “समवृद्धिः (Samavṛddhiḥ)”, symbolising the ADIS philosophy of Growing Together. This vibrant collage brings together values such as curiosity, courage, innovation, kindness, self-discipline, and perseverance in a single collective expression. Mrs Murty was deeply touched by the affection and respect shown by the ADIS students.

Running until 27th November, Bookflix transforms the ADIS campus into a vibrant literary arena filled with workshops, storytelling sessions, character labs, creative writing studios and author-led interactions. The festival strengthens the school’s mission to nurture confident, curious and compassionate lifelong learners.

Declaring Bookflix 2025 open, Mrs Adani said, “Let the joy of reading, the magic of stories and the power of creativity take over.”

About Adani International School

Adani International School provides a global learning experience with future-ready educational applications. It integrates an experiential teaching process with state-of-the-art technology into its learning curriculum, inspiring students to develop crucial life skills. The school endeavours to impart holistic education to its students, making them conscious, responsible, happy and purposeful citizens of society. The school’s expert pool of faculty has been handpicked from the most reputed institutions. They engage students in learning processes which help them develop necessary personality traits, paving the way for them to be successful in all walks of life.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 8:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Adani International SchoolADIS AhmedabadBookflix 2025Sudha Murty

RELATED News

Palm Oil Conclave 2025 In Bhopal to Drive National Dialogue on Health, Markets & Sustainability

Suburban Mumbai Emerges as City’s Real Housing Centre, Palladian Partners Analysis Shows

Asian Travel Expo 2025 Welcomes Bahrain Tourism as Title Sponsor

“Nyayalaya: The Dark Revenge” Promises a Dark, Emotional, and Edge-of-Seat Ride

MIT University Sikkim Opens New Campus in Namchi – Complete Guide for Students

LATEST NEWS

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Is Gautam Gambhir Stepping Down As Team India’s Head Coach? ‘Sack Gambhir’ Trends On X Amid Viral Claim

Before Buying EV Car Must Have A Look At These High Range Electric Cars With Range Upto 502 Km

Why Did Padma Bhushan Winner Dharmendra Not Receive A State Funeral? Here’s How A Public Figure Gets Gun Salute And Military Honours When They Die

UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025: Here’s How To Download

Why You Should Eat Dinner Earlier In Winter: Science Explains The Ideal Timing For Better Health

RBI Chief Sanjay Malhotra Says ‘Room For More Interest Rate Cuts In India, Timing Up To Panel’

Dharmendra Dies at 89: How Did Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood?

‘Want To Make You Pregnant’: New Audio And Chat Leaks Deepen Fresh Case Of Sexual Allegations Against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values
Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values
Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values
Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

QUICK LINKS