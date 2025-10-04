UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9

At the invitation of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Rt. Honourable Sir Keir Starmer MP, will undertake his first official visit to India on 8–9 October 2025.

During the visit, on 9 October in Mumbai, Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer will review progress across various dimensions of the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, guided by ‘Vision 2035’ a focused 10-year roadmap outlining initiatives in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people relations. The leaders will also discuss opportunities arising from the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a key pillar of the future economic partnership.

The two Prime Ministers will exchange views on regional and global developments and engage with business and industry leaders to explore collaborative opportunities.

Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer will also participate in the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, delivering keynote addresses and engaging with industry experts, policymakers, and innovators.

This visit will further strengthen the momentum built during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UK on 23–24 July 2025, reaffirming the shared commitment of India and the United Kingdom to a forward-looking, strategic partnership.