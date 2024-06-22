7 Nationals From Bangladesh Arrested In Tamil Nadu for Illegal Residency; Police Investigate Further

The country has been facing the problem of illegal immigration from several parts of its immediate neighbours Bangladesh being one of the most prominent spots from where such an exodus usually takes place. In a recent event, 7 individuals have been arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district and those individuals have been identified as citizens of Bangladesh. They had been dwelling here illegally without the concerned documents.

The police are on the search for others who might be hiding right now. The police carried out its arrests on Wednesday taking 7 Bangladeshi Individuals in custody. They were found in Pannikampalayam in Perundurai.

The names of the arrested are 26-year-old S. Monira, 24-year-old J. Megamutha, 33-year-old S. Shekhli, 26-year-old B. Zahid Mia, 35-year-old M. Anarul Islam, 40-year-old M. Monirul Khaji, and 45-year-old N. Metoon.

The police said, “Many North Indian labourers are working in the SIPCOT complex in Perundurai. The Perundurai police received a tip-off that many Bangladeshi citizens are also among them and that they are living and working here without proper documents. On Tuesday (June 18, 2024), we conducted an investigation in the Panikkampalayam area, where many North Indian labourers reside.”

The police further said, “Based on the preliminary investigation, the police detained 13 people, including two women, on suspicion of living in the area without proper documents. All were then brought to the police station. The investigation confirmed that seven people, including Monira and Megamutha, were living illegally in India without proper documents. After the investigation, all seven were arrested on Wednesday.”

The Tamil Nadu police stated that out of the 13 individuals only 6 had claimed that they had proper authorising documents that allowed them to live and work, and have asked for some time to produce the same to the police. The police have mentioned that upon failing the submission of documents the police would be forced to arrest them. The interesting fact to note is that some of them were found to have possession of Aadhaar Cards.

A police officer said, “The arrested people were working in a private company in Perundurai. They did not have the necessary documents such as passports and visas. Therefore, they have been arrested. These people were working as daily wage labourers. Some were found with Indian Aadhaar cards, which have been confiscated. Further investigation is ongoing.”

