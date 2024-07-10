WhatsApp Introduces New Feature To Enhance User Safety In Group Chats

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature aimed at providing users with more information before they join a group chat. This improvement seeks to empower users when unknown contacts add them to groups, by displaying additional details such as who added them, when the group was created, and who the creator is.

According to WhatsApp, this feature is designed to enable users to make more informed decisions about joining groups, especially when they are added by someone they recently met or have not saved in their contacts. This initiative comes as part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to combat misuse of its platform, including instances where users are added to groups for malicious purposes, such as spreading scams or unwanted spam.

The platform has already begun rolling out this feature to some users and plans to make it available to all users worldwide in the coming weeks. This move is expected to provide greater transparency and control to WhatsApp users, helping them avoid potentially harmful interactions within groups.

Back in 2019, WhatsApp had introduced controls allowing users to manage who can add them to groups. By navigating to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups, users can choose from three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.”

These settings give users the flexibility to decide who can add them to groups, thereby enhancing their overall privacy and security on the platform.

In addition to group safety, WhatsApp also announced plans to enhance user safety when receiving messages from unknown contacts. The platform aims to provide users with more context about the sender when they receive a message from someone not saved in their contacts. This feature is intended to help users make informed decisions about interacting with unfamiliar numbers, further safeguarding them from potential risks associated with unknown contacts.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve its safety features, these updates underscore its commitment to prioritizing user security while maintaining a seamless messaging experience for its global user base.

Also Read: NASA Astronaut Captures Breathtaking Moonrise Image From Space Station