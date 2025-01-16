After Seven Months In Space, Sunita Williams Steps Out For Spacewalk

Sunita Williams ventured out for the first spacewalk in more than seven months aboard the ISS. She did this to work with Nick Hague on critical repairs. This is NASA's first spacewalk since an incident in 2024 temporarily stopped such activities.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams ventured out of the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, January 16, 2025, for her first spacewalk in over seven months. The event marked the first spacewalk by NASA astronauts since an aborted attempt in 2024.

Accompanied by fellow astronaut Nick Hague, Ms. Williams embarked on crucial repair work on the outside of the station. The two stepped out as the ISS hurtled 420 kilometers above Turkmenistan. “I’m coming out,” Ms. Williams radioed, signifying that she was ready to begin the spacewalk.

Long Orbital Sojourn Thanks To Delays

Originally, Sunita Williams, who commands the ISS, was to return to Earth within a week of launching aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule in June 2024. The mission, along with NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, was to be a weeklong test flight. However, technical issues with the Starliner capsule caused significant delays.

NASA decided to recover the Starliner capsule from Earth without crew onboard. Complications were furthered when SpaceX launch replacement astronauts resulted in prolonging Ms. Williams and Mr. Wilmore’s orbit time. The couple is likely to return to Earth by late March or early April, finishing ten months—almost three times their initial duration of stay in orbit.

This spacewalk was the first of the United States since a technical malfunction suspended U.S. extravehicular activities last year. In 2024, water leaked into an astronaut’s spacesuit cooling system during a spacewalk, forcing NASA to suspend all such operations. NASA has since rectified the problem, ensuring astronauts’ safety in future missions.

Seasoned Astronaut In Action

Thursday’s outing was the eighth spacewalk for Ms. Williams, a seasoned astronaut with extensive experience on the ISS. Her contributions to space exploration and her ability to adapt to extended missions underscore her resilience and dedication.

LIVE: Two @NASA_Astronauts, Nick Hague and Suni Williams, step outside of the @Space_Station to support station upgrades, including repairs to our NICER (Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer) X-ray telescope. https://t.co/0VP296OmRY — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2025

As NASA continues to navigate challenges in space exploration, astronauts like Sunita Williams remain at the forefront, ensuring the success of critical missions and advancing humanity’s reach beyond Earth.

