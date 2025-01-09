Astronomers Discover Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy Forming At End Of Record-Breaking Tidal Tail

The newly formed ultra-diffuse galaxy is the product of a fascinating gravitational interaction between NGC 3785 and its neighboring galaxy.

Astronomers have discovered a new ultra-diffuse galaxy in the process of formation at the end of the tidal tail of galaxy NGC 3785, located about 430 million light years away in the Leo constellation.

This extraordinary discovery is a result of a collaboration of researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru; Pondicherry University; SKA Observatory in the United Kingdom; and National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune.

About the Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy

Ultra-diffuse galaxies are much fainter and less massive than more typical galaxies, such as our Milky Way. Such galaxies arise in special circumstances.

In this instance, the tidal tail, an elongated structure of matter pulled away from NGC 3785, is a result of a flyby interaction between the two galaxies. The interaction has created the ultra-diffuse galaxy at the far end of the tail.

According to Chandan Watts, lead author of the study, there are two types of gravitational interactions between galaxies: mergers, where two galaxies collide and combine, and flybys, where one galaxy passes close to another, pulling matter away in the process.

The tidal tail of NGC 3785 was formed by such a flyby. Impressively, the length of this tidal tail stands at 1.27 million light years-the longest seen and observed tidal tail in isolation.

This discovery also brings much attention to a completely new and amazing area, bringing value for its study regarding insights into the processes of galaxy evolution.

It was Omkar Bait, co-author of the study, who first spotted this unusually long tidal tail several years ago while he was a student at NCRA in Pune. This led to the team investigating the system further, which would eventually reveal that the tidal tail had the potential to give rise to a new galaxy.

