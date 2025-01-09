Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Astronomers Discover Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy Forming At End Of Record-Breaking Tidal Tail

The newly formed ultra-diffuse galaxy is the product of a fascinating gravitational interaction between NGC 3785 and its neighboring galaxy.

Astronomers Discover Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy Forming At End Of Record-Breaking Tidal Tail

Astronomers have discovered a new ultra-diffuse galaxy in the process of formation at the end of the tidal tail of galaxy NGC 3785, located about 430 million light years away in the Leo constellation.

This extraordinary discovery is a result of a collaboration of researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru; Pondicherry University; SKA Observatory in the United Kingdom; and National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune.

About the Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy

The newly formed ultra-diffuse galaxy is the product of a fascinating gravitational interaction between NGC 3785 and its neighboring galaxy.

Ultra-diffuse galaxies are much fainter and less massive than more typical galaxies, such as our Milky Way. Such galaxies arise in special circumstances.

In this instance, the tidal tail, an elongated structure of matter pulled away from NGC 3785, is a result of a flyby interaction between the two galaxies. The interaction has created the ultra-diffuse galaxy at the far end of the tail.

According to Chandan Watts, lead author of the study, there are two types of gravitational interactions between galaxies: mergers, where two galaxies collide and combine, and flybys, where one galaxy passes close to another, pulling matter away in the process.

The tidal tail of NGC 3785 was formed by such a flyby. Impressively, the length of this tidal tail stands at 1.27 million light years-the longest seen and observed tidal tail in isolation.

This discovery also brings much attention to a completely new and amazing area, bringing value for its study regarding insights into the processes of galaxy evolution.

It was Omkar Bait, co-author of the study, who first spotted this unusually long tidal tail several years ago while he was a student at NCRA in Pune. This led to the team investigating the system further, which would eventually reveal that the tidal tail had the potential to give rise to a new galaxy.

ALSO READ: Japan: JAXA And Kyoto University Launch ‘LignoSat’, First Wooden Satellite

Filed under

Leo constellation space Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Meerut: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead, Police Suspects Murder

Meerut: Couple, Three Daughters Found Dead, Police Suspects Murder

Russian Asked If Ready At Rs 6,000, YouTuber Confronts Eve Teasing With His Wife In Udaipur

Russian Asked If Ready At Rs 6,000, YouTuber Confronts Eve Teasing With His Wife In...

Taliban Asks India To Issue Visas For Afghans Students, Businessman After High-Level Meeting

Taliban Asks India To Issue Visas For Afghans Students, Businessman After High-Level Meeting

Happy World Hindi Day, Know Its Origin And Its Significance

Happy World Hindi Day, Know Its Origin And Its Significance

Entertainment

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox