Japan: JAXA And Kyoto University Launch ‘LignoSat’, First Wooden Satellite

Japan’s Space Agency, JAXA’s LignoSat is built from honoki magnolia wood, a wood type that typically symbolizes a piece of art made in old Japanese craftsmanship.

In December 2024, the world saw a historic moment in space technology with the launch of LignoSat, the world’s first wooden satellite by Japanese Space agency and Kyoto University.

Along with five CubeSats, LignoSat was launched into Earth’s orbit, about 400 km above the planet.

This pioneering satellite is the result of a collaboration between Kyoto University and Japanese homebuilder Sumitomo Forestry.

About LignoSat

Japan’s Space Agency, JAXA’s LignoSat is built from honoki magnolia wood, a wood type that typically symbolizes a piece of art made in old Japanese craftsmanship.

The satellite has 10-cm-long wooden panels, with a Japanese joinery technique assembled without screws and glue. Its final product has a mass of 900 grams, combining sophisticated space technology and an environmentally-friendly construction method.

Investigating the Use of Wood in Space

The six-month mission of LignoSat is to study the possibility of using wood in space.

Conventional satellites use materials such as aluminum, titanium, Teflon, and thermoplastics, which are developed to survive the extreme conditions of space. However, the innovative design and materials of LignoSat make it possible to have a more sustainable alternative, reducing the environmental impact of satellite technology.

The satellite will collect valuable data showing how wood responds to space conditions, including extreme temperature fluctuations from -100°C to 100°C every 45 minutes as it orbits between sunlight and darkness.

Sensors on board will monitor the strain put on the wood, reaction of wood under radiation, and ability of wood to protect sensitive equipment from the geomagnetic field.

Space Exploration

LignoSat also encapsulates the need to address the growing concern over environmental impact in space exploration, especially regarding space debris. Conventional satellites often create aluminum oxide that stays in the upper atmosphere for years when they re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.

Wooden satellites, like LignoSat, burn in the atmosphere while re-entering Earth, minimizing further harm on the environment.

Kyoto University’s forest science professor Koji Murata says that wood, in space, may be more durable than on Earth. Without water or oxygen, which would otherwise cause wood to rot or decay, LignoSat’s wooden structure can last longer and may offer significant benefits for long-term space missions.

Implications for Space Habitats

One of the most exciting aspects of LignoSat’s mission is the potential for using timber in future space habitats. Takao Doi, an astronaut and researcher at Kyoto University, envisions a future where timber, a renewable resource that can be produced on Earth, is used to construct living and working spaces in space.

He believes that with wood, humans could build homes and sustain life in space for extended periods, even as far as the Moon and Mars.

ALSO READ: ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift