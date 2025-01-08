Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Japan: JAXA And Kyoto University Launch ‘LignoSat’, First Wooden Satellite

Japan’s Space Agency, JAXA’s LignoSat is built from honoki magnolia wood, a wood type that typically symbolizes a piece of art made in old Japanese craftsmanship.

Japan: JAXA And Kyoto University Launch ‘LignoSat’, First Wooden Satellite

In December 2024, the world saw a historic moment in space technology with the launch of LignoSat, the world’s first wooden satellite by Japanese Space agency and Kyoto University.

Along with five CubeSats, LignoSat was launched into Earth’s orbit, about 400 km above the planet.

This pioneering satellite is the result of a collaboration between Kyoto University and Japanese homebuilder Sumitomo Forestry.

About LignoSat

Japan’s Space Agency, JAXA’s LignoSat is built from honoki magnolia wood, a wood type that typically symbolizes a piece of art made in old Japanese craftsmanship.

The satellite has 10-cm-long wooden panels, with a Japanese joinery technique assembled without screws and glue. Its final product has a mass of 900 grams, combining sophisticated space technology and an environmentally-friendly construction method.

Investigating the Use of Wood in Space

The six-month mission of LignoSat is to study the possibility of using wood in space.

Conventional satellites use materials such as aluminum, titanium, Teflon, and thermoplastics, which are developed to survive the extreme conditions of space. However, the innovative design and materials of LignoSat make it possible to have a more sustainable alternative, reducing the environmental impact of satellite technology.

The satellite will collect valuable data showing how wood responds to space conditions, including extreme temperature fluctuations from -100°C to 100°C every 45 minutes as it orbits between sunlight and darkness.

Sensors on board will monitor the strain put on the wood, reaction of wood under radiation, and ability of wood to protect sensitive equipment from the geomagnetic field.

 Space Exploration

LignoSat also encapsulates the need to address the growing concern over environmental impact in space exploration, especially regarding space debris. Conventional satellites often create aluminum oxide that stays in the upper atmosphere for years when they re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.

Wooden satellites, like LignoSat, burn in the atmosphere while re-entering Earth, minimizing further harm on the environment.

Kyoto University’s forest science professor Koji Murata says that wood, in space, may be more durable than on Earth. Without water or oxygen, which would otherwise cause wood to rot or decay, LignoSat’s wooden structure can last longer and may offer significant benefits for long-term space missions.

Implications for Space Habitats

One of the most exciting aspects of LignoSat’s mission is the potential for using timber in future space habitats. Takao Doi, an astronaut and researcher at Kyoto University, envisions a future where timber, a renewable resource that can be produced on Earth, is used to construct living and working spaces in space.

He believes that with wood, humans could build homes and sustain life in space for extended periods, even as far as the Moon and Mars.

ALSO READ: ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

Filed under

Japan Space Agency Wooden Satellite

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires

‘Mismanagement Of Biden…’: Donald Trump Slams US President For LA Wildfires

Minor Who Was Sentenced To Death, Set Free After 23 Years In Prison

Minor Who Was Sentenced To Death, Set Free After 23 Years In Prison

2nd Suicide In An Hour In Kota, 20 Year Old JEE Aspirant Ends Life In PG

2nd Suicide In An Hour In Kota, 20 Year Old JEE Aspirant Ends Life In...

Uttarakhand: State Crackdowns Over 190 Illegal Madrasas In Delhi

Uttarakhand: State Crackdowns Over 190 Illegal Madrasas In Delhi

Joe Biden To Announce To Deliver 500 Million Dollar Weapons To Ukraine

Joe Biden To Announce To Deliver 500 Million Dollar Weapons To Ukraine

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t A Remake’

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox