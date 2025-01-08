ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) has encountered another setback, with the docking attempt postponed due to an unexpected drift between the mission’s two satellites.

While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe. Stay tuned for updates.#ISRO #SPADEX — ISRO (@isro) January 8, 2025

Critical Nature of Space Docking

Space docking is a cornerstone for future space exploration, involving the precise alignment and connection of two spacecraft in orbit. This sophisticated operation is crucial for missions like crew transfer, in-orbit refueling, and constructing space stations, underscoring the importance of mastering this technology.

ISRO announced the delay through its official handle on the social media platform X, stating:

“While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe.”

Timeline and Current Status

The SpaDeX mission has now experienced its second delay. Initially set for January 7, the docking was rescheduled for January 9 before this latest postponement. ISRO has assured that both satellites involved in the mission—SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target)—are operational and safe. A revised schedule for the docking attempt is expected to be announced soon.

About SpaDeX Mission

Launched on December 30, 2024, aboard the PSLV C60 rocket, SpaDeX is designed to demonstrate India’s prowess in space docking technology. The mission places ISRO among the few space agencies globally, including those of the US, Russia, and China, aiming to achieve this milestone.

The two satellites, each weighing 220 kg, are in a 475 km low-Earth orbit, where they are undergoing a series of intricate maneuvers to simulate real-world docking scenarios.

Future Prospects

The success of SpaDeX is pivotal for India’s future in space exploration. It could pave the way for advanced missions, including reusable space vehicles, in-orbit repairs, and modular space station construction. While the delay may test timelines, it reflects ISRO’s commitment to ensuring mission safety and accuracy.

The next update from ISRO will shed light on the revised docking schedule as the organization continues to push the boundaries of space technology.

