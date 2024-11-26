Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Centre Approves ISRO’s Shukrayaan-1, India’s First Venus Orbiter to Launch in 2028

ISRO's Director, Nilesh Desai, said that the Venus Orbiting Satellite mission, Shukrayaan-1, will be aimed at exploring Venus' surface, atmosphere, and geological structure.

Indian space agency, ISRO has just got the nod from the government to launch its first mission to Venus, the Shukrayaan-1, which is scheduled for 2028. This is a major milestone in ISRO’s capacity-building process in conducting space research.

ISRO’s Director, Nilesh Desai, said that the Venus Orbiting Satellite mission, Shukrayaan-1, will be aimed at exploring Venus’ surface, atmosphere, and geological structure.

The satellite will be placed in orbit around Venus, and due data will be obtained on the weather patterns, atmospheric elements, and possible geological activities of the planet. Such advanced scientific instruments will include synthetic aperture radar; infrared and ultraviolet imaging devices; and other equipment for studying the ionosphere of Venus.

The mission, Shukrayaan-1, is expected to provide greater insight into the dense cloud cover on Venus, mainly carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid. Evidence of active volcanic formations on the planet are also under scrutiny. Currently, chances for life exist on Venus according to NASA, but scientists are inquiring about the possibility of seeing them in the upper atmosphere of Venus, where they might be more similar to those on Earth.

Isro has submitted Chandrayaan-4 as a follow-up to the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. It will be a joint mission with Japan. Unlike all its predecessors, Chandrayaan-4 will land on the moon and return to Earth with soil and rock samples.

The Shukrayaan-1 mission will be a huge opportunity for India to study Venus, one of Earth’s closest planetary neighbors, and to contribute to global space research.

