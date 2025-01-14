Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
DRDO Successfully Conducts Field Evaluation Trials Of Nag Mk 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missile In Pokhran

The Nag Mk 2 is a third-generation, fire-and-forget guided missile designed to target and destroy hostile tanks and armored vehicles.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully conducted field evaluation trials of the Nag Mk 2 anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). The firing trials were undertaken at the historic Pokhran range in Rajasthan, in the presence of senior officers from the Indian Army. Such successful trials indicate a key landmark for India in its indigenous capabilities for defense forces, further consolidating India’s technological position in modern warfare.

The Nag Mk 2 is a third-generation, fire-and-forget guided missile designed to target and destroy hostile tanks and armored vehicles. It is a significant development for India in its pursuit of self-reliance in defense technology and to reduce dependence on foreign military equipment. The missile is part of the advanced weapon systems developed by the DRDO, which speaks of the country’s growing prowess in missile technology.

Key Features and Test Results

During the test runs, it struck all target systems laid in place over maximum and minimum distances. Thus, these were good evidence to ascertain its effective operational efficiency under several battlefield situations. Its other feature—the test results further reflected in terms of capabilities it possesses within the changing nature of the environment for combat operation—added yet more confidence into reliability of missile use.

Testing: There were test trials of the upgraded Nag missile carrier version 2. This will form the essential medium for ferrying and launching the Nag Mk 2 missile in battle conditions.

It has, in turn been improved to operational readiness and deploying in the fight scenarios.

With the successful trials concluded, the DRDO has stated that the entire weapon system is ready for induction into the Indian Army. The Nag Mk 2 will give the Army a big advantage in countering modern armor, offering a very effective and efficient way of neutralizing the enemy’s tanks in both defensive and offensive operations.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry partners for the successful field trials of the Nag Mk 2 weapon system. He emphasized the importance of indigenous defense technologies and the role they play in enhancing the security and self-reliance of the nation.

The successful development and trial of the Nag Mk 2 are viewed as a success for the Indian defense ecosystem, which includes DRDO, the Indian Army, and several private sector partners who collaborated on the project.

Filed under

drdo Nag Mk 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missile POKHRAN Rajasthan

