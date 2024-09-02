Indian Space Giants Collaborate To Form Bharat Space Collective, Aiming For Global Leadership

In a landmark move for India's space industry, leading companies Kawa Space, Azista Industries, Kepler Aerospace, and Dfy Graviti have joined forces to create the Bharat Space Collective (BSC).

In a landmark move for India’s space industry, leading companies Kawa Space, Azista Industries, Kepler Aerospace, and Dfy Graviti have joined forces to create the Bharat Space Collective (BSC). This new organization aims to drive advancements in space technology and address global challenges in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A New Era for Indian Space Exploration

Kris Nair, Chairman of the Bharat Space Collective and founder of Kawa Space, expressed excitement about the development: “We are proud to announce the formation of the BSC, which marks a transformative leap forward for India’s space industry.”

The BSC seeks to elevate India’s presence on the global stage by leveraging the combined expertise of its member companies.

READ MORE: Asteroid 2024 ON To Pass Safely Near Earth On September 17, 2024: Virtual Telescope Project Captures Stunning Images

Targeting Sustainable Development

The BSC will focus on several core areas, including space-powered RF geo-intelligence, artificial intelligence for space data, and maritime security solutions. Navneet Singh, CEO of Kepler Aerospace, highlighted these as key products that align with major UN SDGs.

Their space assets will encompass a wide range of sensors, including high-resolution imaging, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), thermal, and radio frequency. Looking ahead, the BSC plans to expand into sustainability in space and launch services.

Enhancing India’s Space Capabilities

“BSC leverages its collective expertise to deliver cost-effective solutions to global customers,” said Bharat Reddy from Azista Industries. He added, “Through this initiative, BSC shall drive the full spectrum of space initiatives, from deploying CubeSats to managing complex constellation programs.”

Advancing the ‘Make in India’ Initiative

The creation of the Bharat Space Collective reflects the “Make in India” initiative’s goals in the space sector. Aditya Kothandhapani, co-founder of Dfy Graviti, noted, “As members of the BSC, we are developing innovative solutions to tackle critical challenges in India and allied nations. These solutions address issues across maritime, energy, and natural resources sectors using edge and terrestrial computing technologies.”

The collective’s combined strengths are set to provide robust and comprehensive space solutions, enhancing its technological prowess and financial stability in the global market.

ALSO READ: NASA Takes Action Over Starliner’s Mysterious Noise After Astronaut Butch Wilmore’s Report