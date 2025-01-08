Meet Dr. V. Narayanan: ISRO’s New Chairperson Ready To Steer India’s Space Ambitions

Dr. V. Narayanan, from the humble, electricity-deprived village of Kanyakumari to leading the next moon mission for ISRO, is a tale of perseverance and triumph. The renowned expert in cryogenic propulsion now steers India's space exploration to new heights.

Dr. V. Narayanan, a distinguished rocket scientist and propulsion expert, takes the helm at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to lead as Chairperson and Secretary of the Department of Space succeeding Dr. S. Somanath on January 14, 2025. It is perhaps an apt moment in the evolution of India’s space program.

His wide experience and deep knowledge in rocket propulsion systems put him in the best position to guide ISRO through its most ambitious projects, which include Gaganyaan human spaceflight and the Chandrayaan-4 mission, set to be launched soon.

Humble Beginnings To Space Leadership

Born to a farming family in Melakattuvilai, Kanyakumari district, Narayanan’s childhood was characterized by limited resources. Electricity did not reach his place until he was in Class IX. Despite these challenges, his academic journey was nothing short of exceptional.

Narayanan was topper of his school in Class X and continued his further education at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. In 1989, he obtained an M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering. Thereafter, in the year 2001, he received his Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering.

Narayanan joined the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in 1984, where he started working on solid propulsion. The early work paved the way for his later major contributions to cryogenic propulsion, a technology that would be crucial for ISRO’s success in space exploration. Since 2018, Narayanan has been at the helm of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Kerala, which has developed some of ISRO’s most advanced propulsion systems.

He is married to Kavitharaj N.K. and has two children—daughter Divyaa and son Kalesh. Narayanan’s personal journey, from very modest beginnings to the top echelons of the space technology scene, reflects both his commitment to his profession and his country’s ambitions in space.

Key Contributions To ISRO’s Milestones

Throughout his career, Narayanan has been instrumental in ISRO’s technological advancements. One of his most significant contributions is in the field of cryogenic propulsion. In the early 2000s, India faced challenges in acquiring cryogenic technology from Russia due to geopolitical tensions. Narayanan led the team that developed India’s own cryogenic engines, making India only the sixth country in the world capable of manufacturing and deploying this technology.

Narayanan and his team designed the cryogenic propulsion systems for the LVM3 rocket, enabling India to send its heaviest payloads into space. His contribution was also crucial in the Chandrayaan-2 mission, though the setback from the crash landing of the Vikram Lander.

Narayanan headed the Failure Analysis Committee, which identified the causes of the failure and recommended solutions. This ensured the great success of Chandrayaan-3 in the year 2023, by becoming the fourth nation to safely touch down the moon.

Visionary Leadership ISRO Into New Frontier Of Space Research

As the new chief of ISRO, Dr. Narayanan is responsible for overseeing a number of high-stakes missions, including Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight mission, and Chandrayaan-4, the next chapter in the country’s lunar exploration. His leadership will also guide the development of new launch vehicles, including a heavy-lift vehicle essential for India’s future space station and crewed lunar missions.

A significant component of Narayanan’s approach is the greater engagement of the private sector in space exploration. Conceding the increasing role of commercial enterprises in global space activities, Narayanan has been advocating reforms that permit private players to play a more significant role in satellite deployment and other space-related activities. In an interview with The Hindu, Narayanan said, “The ISRO on its own cannot meet this requirement.”

Reforms will help in this area. We have been giving opportunities to the private sector and the startup ecosystem.” This shift will not only help India meet its growing demand for space services but also position the country to capture a larger share of the global space economy.

Vision For India’s Space Future

Narayanan looks to the future for ISRO’s more significant participation in global space exploration. This will include further enhancing India’s satellite presence, advancing strategic and societal applications, and furthering India’s contributions to international space missions. Narayanan is also looking to strengthen India’s involvement in space exploration with future Mars and Venus missions and the construction of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.

The ISRO, under Narayanan’s leadership, intends to strengthen its stature as the heart and soul of the world space community. His vision offers modern technologies and also enhances India’s potential to be part of future missions. “ISRO today commands respect for its capabilities, a testament to how far we’ve come since our initial collaborations with other spacefaring nations,” Narayanan noted.

