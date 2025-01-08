AAP vs Police: Tensions Flare As Leaders Stopped Outside Delhi CM’s Residence

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj were detained at police outside the Delhi CM bungalow while embarking on a press visit amid a series of charges BJP made claiming Sheesh Mahal. Both AAP leaders threatened a sit in while challenging these allegations by the BJP.

Tensions have flared in Delhi on Wednesday as AAP leaders faced off against the police after they were not allowed into the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The controversy is one fueled by the BJP, which has been accusing the AAP government of turning the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road into a palace of indulgence, complete with a “golden commode,” swimming pool, and mini bar.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Saurabh Bhardwaj and Delhi Minister Sanjay Singh had planned a media visit to the bungalow in response to BJP claims that it was excessively luxurious. The two leaders, however, were turned away at the entrance when police told them that the decision had come from above.

BJP की गंदी राजनीति फिर आई सामने‼️ BJP पिछले काफ़ी समय से अफवाह फैला रही थी कि CM आवास में स्वीमिंग पूल और मिनी बार बना हुआ है। आज जब @SanjayAzadSln जी और @Saurabh_MLAgk जी मीडिया के साथ स्वीमिंग पूल और मिनी बार खोजने गए तो BJP की पुलिस और अधिकारी उन्हें CM आवास में नहीं जाने… pic.twitter.com/xadSpxLD9T — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2025

The two leaders protested with a dharna in front of the bungalow and aired their anger while accusing the BJP of making false propaganda against AAP.

Bhardwaj criticized the BJP for spreading lies about the chief minister’s residence. “BJP’s lies and propaganda have been exposed today,” he declared. He added that the BJP had been relentlessly spreading rumors about the so-called golden toilet, swimming pool, and mini bar in Kejriwal’s official residence.

BJP वालों अब डर क्यों रहे हो❓ BJP अभी तक हर रोज नए फोटो और वीडियो के साथ CM आवास को लेकर अफ़वाह फैला रही थी कि यहां Swimming Pool और Mini Bar है। आज जब सांसद @@SanjayAzadSln जी और मंत्री @Saurabh_MLAgk जी मीडिया और जनता के साथ उसी स्वीमिंग पूल को देखने आए तो यहां भारी-भरकम… pic.twitter.com/cbuY5Q6aoN — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2025

“Today, I brought the media with me, but we are being met with water cannons and a heavy police presence. Are we terrorists?” Bhardwaj asked, highlighting the proportionate response to their peaceful protest .

BJP’s Claims VS AAP’s Defense

The controversy began when the BJP claimed that the Delhi CM’s residence was renovated and fitted with lavishness, terming it a “Sheesh Mahal” (palace of mirrors). The BJP accused Kejriwal of displaying opulence during his tenure, claiming that it reflected an excessive and unnecessary indulgence of taxpayer money.

In response, the AAP provided the media with a chance to visit the bungalow, believing that a public tour would debunk the BJP’s narrative. Bhardwaj emphasized that their intention was to verify the existence of these luxury items. “Every day, BJP leaders release videos and photos of the residence. Today, we came to see the truth, but the police have barricaded the place. If they had allowed us, the truth would have been revealed,” Bhardwaj said.

Alleged Double Standards

In a desperate attempt to turn the tables, the AAP has accused the BJP of hypocrisy. They have now challenged the BJP to open the Prime Minister’s official residence to media scrutiny. The AAP has dubbed the PM’s residence “Raj Mahal,” claiming that it cost 2,700 crores to build, suggesting that there is a double standard regarding public spending and luxury.

The BJP has made an issue of the alleged expenditure spree regarding the CM’s bungalow as part of their election campaign. Virendra Sachdeva, BJP Delhi Chief, has attacked Kejriwal’s tenure on account of the fact that he misused public funds to create a luxurious residence.

The controversy became even worse when BJP leaders discovered that expensive things, including the “golden commode,” had disappeared when Kejriwal vacated the property. The controversy has become an important part of the party’s narrative against AAP ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

ALSO READ | Is Elon Musk Going Mad? Biographer Sounds The Alarm Over CEO’s Political Actions