Planetary Parade: Rare Six-Planet Alignment Visible Over India – When And Where To Watch

Don’t miss this awe-inspiring alignment of six planets in the night sky. Whether you’re using a telescope for a detailed view or enjoying the brilliance of Venus and Mars with the naked eye, the planetary parade promises to leave stargazers mesmerized.

Stargazers are in for an extraordinary experience tonight as six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—align in what is famously called a “planetary parade.” This celestial event, which began around January 18 and continues until early February, reaches its peak tonight, offering a stunning view of all six planets forming an arc on the same side of the Sun.

According to NASA, alignments involving four or more planets are rare and are eagerly anticipated by astronomy enthusiasts. Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will shine brightly, visible to the naked eye under clear skies, while Neptune and Uranus will require a telescope for viewing.

What is Planetary Parade?

Astronomically referred to as planetary alignments, these events occur because planets orbit the Sun along a plane called the ecliptic. From Earth, the planets appear along this line in the night sky. While such events are not uncommon, tonight’s six-planet alignment, including four visible planets, makes it special.

NASA notes that the term “planetary parade” is informal but widely used to describe such celestial displays. Venus will be the brightest, Mars will shine with its signature red hue, and Jupiter and Saturn will dazzle in the southern and western skies, respectively.

How and When to Watch the Celestial Alignment?

For the best view, step outside about 45 minutes after sunset. Here’s what you can expect:

Visible to the Naked Eye: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will light up the sky.

Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will light up the sky. Telescope Required: Neptune and Uranus appear as tiny, faint dots.

Neptune and Uranus appear as tiny, faint dots. Ideal Timing: The alignment will last up to three hours until Venus and Saturn dip below the horizon.

Venus, being the brightest, will be easy to spot in the southwest. Mars, with its reddish glow, will appear in the east, while Jupiter will shine overhead. Saturn will twinkle in the western sky.

Visibility Across India

The planetary alignment will be visible throughout India, providing an extraordinary treat for stargazers in cities and rural areas alike. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be easily visible, while telescopes are necessary for a clearer view of Neptune and Uranus.

Several observatories and science centers across India are organizing events for the public:

Pathani Samant Planetarium, Bhubaneswar: Observation from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM daily (except Mondays). Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre (TNSTC), Chennai: Night sky observation sessions from January 22 to 25. Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST): Special public observation programs under Gujarat’s Department of Science and Technology.

Tips for Viewing the Planetary Parade

Choose a location with an unobstructed view of the western horizon. Avoid areas with heavy light pollution; rural or suburban areas are ideal. Bring binoculars or a telescope for enhanced clarity, particularly for viewing Neptune and Uranus. Clear skies are essential for the best experience.

A Celestial Event Worth Watching

