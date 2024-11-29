Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

TIDYE-1b: The Youngest Exoplanet Found Orbiting Protostar 520 Light-Years Away

Astronomers found TIDYE-1b, the youngest exoplanet ever discovered, which orbits a growing protostar 520 light-years away. At just 3 million years old, this gas giant offers insight into the early stages of planetary formation, challenging what scientists have previously thought.

TIDYE-1b: The Youngest Exoplanet Found Orbiting Protostar 520 Light-Years Away

Scientists have discovered one of the youngest exoplanets ever observed, TIDYE-1b, a gas giant located 520 light-years from Earth. This exoplanet, just 3 million years old, offers a rare opportunity to study planetary formation in its earliest stages.

TIDYE-1b orbits a protostar in the Taurus molecular cloud, which is a stellar nursery for the birth of new stars and planets. Its discovery, published in Nature on November 20, sheds new light on the rapid formation of gas giants. Unlike terrestrial planets like Earth, which form slowly, gas giants like TIDYE-1b form much more quickly, making this finding an exciting insight into the early processes of planet creation.

The planet itself is small in diameter, just about less than Jupiter and having about 40% mass from Jupiter. TIDYE-1b orbits the star in about 8.8 days, which means placing it at an extraordinary nearness to the protostar, something quite strange in a planet this young.

“This discovery gives us a glimpse into how gas giants are formed in rapid succession, unlike the much slower development of terrestrial planets,” said Madyson Barber, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate student who led the research.

Twist In The Tale

One of the most interesting things about this discovery is that the protoplanetary disk surrounding TIDYE-1b is strangely aligned. The disk that surrounds the protostar from which the planet is forming is tilted by about 60 degrees relative to the planet and its star. This goes against previous models for planetary formation, which suggest disks should be flat and in alignment.

Andrew Mann, a planetary scientist and co-author of the study, said, “A misaligned disk like this is rare because planets usually form within flat, aligned disks of gas and dust.” The team is now investigating why this misalignment occurs and how it may affect the formation of planets in the system.

Role Of Companion Star

Scientists have hypothesized that misalignment may be due to a distant companion star orbiting the protostar at an estimated distance of 635 astronomical units. Though this companion star is far away enough so that its direct effect on the system is limited, it still may contribute to the unusual orientation of the disk.

Further studies will be on whether TIDYE-1b is still building material from the disk or if it is losing its atmosphere as a result of its proximity to the protostar. These observations will thus make scientists better understand the dynamics of young, rapidly forming planets.

ALSO READ | 1.5-Million-Year-Old Footprints Reveal Two Species f Early Human Ancestors Were Neighbors in Kenya

Filed under

Companion Star Protostar science news TIDYE-1b

Advertisement

Also Read

Russian Defense Minister Arrives In North Korea For Key Military Talks

Russian Defense Minister Arrives In North Korea For Key Military Talks

Cyclonic Fengal To Make Landfall Near Puducherry Tomorrow

Cyclonic Fengal To Make Landfall Near Puducherry Tomorrow

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

CBI Files 125-Page Chargesheet In RG Kar College Financial Scandal, Five Accused Including Former Principal

CBI Files 125-Page Chargesheet In RG Kar College Financial Scandal, Five Accused Including Former Principal

11 killed, 23 Injured As State Transport Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Gondia

11 killed, 23 Injured As State Transport Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Gondia

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh, Reveals SHOCKING Reason

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh,

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox