Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Two Massive Asteroids Approaches Earth, Are They A Threat? Here’s WHAT NASA Says

NASA has confirmed that while these asteroids are flying by in space, there was no danger to the planet.

Two Massive Asteroids Approaches Earth, Are They A Threat? Here’s WHAT NASA Says

Two massive asteroids, 2024 XY5 and 2024 XB6, approached Earth on December 16th.

NASA has confirmed that while these asteroids are flying by in space, there was no danger to the planet.

About The Two Asteroids

Asteroid 2024 XY5

Asteroid 2024 XY5 is 71 feet in diameter and will pass by Earth at a distance of around 2,180,000 miles, which is about 16 times the distance to the Moon. It will pass at a speed of 10,805 miles per hour, and it will make its closest approach at 12:26 AM IST on December 16th.

Asteroid 2024 XB6

The second is 2024 XB6, which is a little smaller, at 56 feet in diameter. It will pass Earth at a distance of about 4,150,000 miles and is moving at a speed of 14,780 miles per hour. Its closest approach will be later today, but the asteroid is not a threat to impact.

Asteroids such as 2024 XY5 and 2024 XB6 are a couple of the remaining bodies formed roughly 4.6 billion years ago in the early stages of the solar system.

Learning about these objects allows great discoveries about Earth’s beginning and the development of our universe. Events like this one serve as a reminder, recalling past impacts like an asteroid collision that eradicated dinosaurs.

High-Tech Used To Monitor

NASA utilizes high-tech systems, such as radar technology and Jet Propulsion Laboratory tools, to monitor NEOs accurately. Some missions, including OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2, have even retrieved samples from asteroids. This gives scientists a chance to analyze their composition and thus understand better the formation of planets.

ALSO READ: Mysterious Star GLEAM-X J0704–37 Sends Signals Every 2.9 Hours—What’s Behind The Strange Radio Waves?

 

Filed under

Asteroids NASA

Advertisement

Also Read

Kartikeya Sharma Emphasizes Constitutional Values As India Celebrates 75 Years Of Democracy

Kartikeya Sharma Emphasizes Constitutional Values As India Celebrates 75 Years Of Democracy

BJP To Send Notices To Its 20 MPs Absent During ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Vote: Check Who’s On List

BJP To Send Notices To Its 20 MPs Absent During ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill...

Who Was Igor Kirillov? Russia’s Chemical Weapons Chief And Mouthpiece Killed In Moscow

Who Was Igor Kirillov? Russia’s Chemical Weapons Chief And Mouthpiece Killed In Moscow

Rare ‘Perfect’ Spherical Egg Sold For £200 At UK Auction

Rare ‘Perfect’ Spherical Egg Sold For £200 At UK Auction

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Released By NMC: How To Download And What You Need To Know

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Released By NMC: How To Download And What You Need To...

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox