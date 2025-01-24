What Is Planet Parade 2025? A Must-See For All Skywatchers

Astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike are in for a rare treat as six planets — Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune — align in an impressive arc across the sky.

Astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike are in for a rare treat as planet parade takes place in an impressive arc across the sky.

Astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike are in for a rare treat as six planets — Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune — align in an impressive arc across the sky. This stunning alignment can be best viewed today, January 25, but will remain visible for the next two months. The spectacle will continue to evolve, with Mercury joining the planetary parade by the end of February. Mercury will be at its peak visibility from February 28 to March 12, completing a rare cosmic display of seven planets. Though the planets will not be perfectly aligned, their arrangement will follow the orbital plane of our solar system.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Astronomy Groups Across India Plan Special Viewing Sessions For Planet Parade

To celebrate this extraordinary event, astronomy groups across India have organized special planet-gazing sessions for January 25. These sessions are not just about watching the planets; they also offer a chance to explore deep-space objects like galaxies and nebulae, which are giant clouds of dust and gas found between stars.

Jyoti Raghavan Khanduja, the founder of Forest Spirit Learning, a school based in Gurugram, is hosting a session in Shikohpur, Gurugram. She shares, “It’s our first astronomy event, and the response from across Delhi-NCR has been great. People of all ages are booking the session to experience one-of-a-kind sky-gazing.” She adds, “We all need to gaze at the night sky just once. It makes us realise how small we are in nature’s scheme of things.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Piyush Arun, the Strategic & Creative Head of YanamOffbeat, a trip and trek company organizing an event in Pune and Mumbai, shares, “We have one batch each on January 25 and 26 at the peak time, 8:30 pm. Our session is more than stargazing. It’s a live exploration of stars, planets, and other celestial bodies.” He explains that these events often feature deep-space telescopes in locations free from light pollution. The sessions also include additional activities such as meditation, Q&A with astronomers, and lakeside camping.

Suraj Parab, founder of Sahyadri Rangers, a travel company based in Mumbai, notes a surge in bookings for the event. “This weekend, we already have 90 bookings compared to the usual 40,” he says. He adds, “For most observers, the brighter planets, like Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, will be easy to spot with the naked eye. However, Uranus and Neptune, being farther from Earth, will require binoculars or a telescope to be seen.”

Sessions Expand Beyond Urban Centers

These astronomy sessions are not limited to urban areas. Satyansh Srivastava, founder of Universia, a Dehradun-based telescope company, shares that their sessions have attracted participants from across India. He points out that while celestial lineups like this aren’t extremely rare, they don’t happen every year, making this event a unique opportunity. The sessions also feature expert talks, high-powered telescopes, and an educational yet magical atmosphere.

The cost for these sessions varies from ₹400 to ₹1,999, depending on the location, equipment, and additional activities offered.

Why Is Planet Parade Special?

What makes this celestial event particularly special is the fact that six planets will be visible in the sky, with four of them being easily visible to the naked eye. This phenomenon is often called a “planet parade.” However, as NASA explains, it’s not a technical term. Multi-planet alignments don’t occur every year, which makes this event a rare and exciting spectacle for skywatchers.

When Is the Best Time to View the Planet Parade?

According to Dr. Anup Singh, a microbiologist with a PhD, the best time to view this celestial alignment is about an hour after sunset. For those keen on capturing this breathtaking moment with a smartphone camera, Dr. Singh recommends taking long-exposure shots. This technique will help produce sharper, clearer images of the planetary parade.

Apps to Help You Navigate the Skies

If you’re unable to attend a planet-gazing session but still want to witness this celestial event, there are several apps available to help you navigate the night sky. Some popular apps to assist you in locating the planets include:

Star Walk

Star Tracker

Sky Map

Other Astronomical Events to Look Forward to in 2025

This year promises to be filled with awe-inspiring astronomical events. Here are some of the top celestial events you won’t want to miss:

Total Lunar Eclipse – March 13-14 Jupiter-Venus Conjunction – August 12 Super Harvest Moon – October 6 Geminid Meteor Shower – December 13-14

With the current planetary alignment being a rare spectacle, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for astronomy lovers and stargazers alike. Make sure to keep your eyes on the sky for these upcoming events!