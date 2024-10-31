Aakash Chopra Predicts Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul Could Command Rs 25 Crore In The IPL Auction

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Both players are set to enter the mega auction after being released by their respective franchises—Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)—in a significant shake-up ahead of IPL 2025.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline approaches, former cricketer Aakash Chopra has made compelling predictions regarding the auction value of two prominent players: Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Both players are set to enter the mega auction after being released by their respective franchises—Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)—in a significant shake-up ahead of IPL 2025.

Anticipated High Auction Values

Chopra anticipates that Rishabh Pant could command an impressive bid ranging from Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has been a vital part of the Indian cricket setup and is known for his explosive batting and match-winning capabilities. “Rishabh Pant is going to get a lot of money… The same is true for KL Rahul, who consistently scores 500-600 runs annually,” Chopra stated during his YouTube analysis. This underscores not only Pant’s importance but also Rahul’s consistent performance in the IPL, where he has been a dependable run-scorer over the years.

Chopra humorously addressed the ongoing discussions surrounding Rahul’s form and age, mentioning a meme that questioned his future. “I saw a meme somewhere that he is more than 30 years old, married, and everyone is saying he is finished, so CSK might take him as such players go there,” he noted. This light-hearted commentary reflects the ever-changing narratives surrounding players, especially as they transition through various phases of their careers.

Retention Strategy and Financial Structure

As the October 31 deadline for franchises to submit their retained player lists approaches, teams can retain a maximum of six players, with strict limitations on capped and uncapped players. Each team is allowed to retain up to five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players. The IPL governing body has also established a purse of Rs 120 crore for the 2025 season, a significant increase from the previous year’s total salary cap of Rs 110 crore.

The introduction of match fees further complicates the financial landscape of the IPL. Each playing member, including Impact Players, will earn Rs 7.5 lakh per match, adding another layer to their contracted earnings. This means that performance on the field will directly impact players’ financial rewards, encouraging a competitive spirit among them.

Financial Deductions and Team Strategy

Minimum deductions from the auction purse for retained players have been clearly defined, with amounts set at Rs 18 crore for the first player retained, Rs 14 crore for the second, and so forth. This structured approach allows franchises to strategize effectively, balancing their budgets while also planning for the auction.

The upcoming auction represents not just a chance for teams to strengthen their rosters, but also a pivotal moment in the careers of players like Pant and Rahul. Both have immense fan followings and have proven their worth in high-pressure situations, making them valuable assets in the IPL ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

As IPL 2025 approaches, the focus will be on how franchises manage their budgets and player retention strategies. With the financial stakes higher than ever, this season promises to bring excitement not only for fans but also for franchises looking to build a winning team. The potential bidding wars for marquee players like Pant and Rahul will be closely watched, as they could reshape team dynamics and strategies for the upcoming season. As the landscape of IPL continues to evolve, all eyes will be on the auction floor, where decisions made will reverberate throughout the tournament.

