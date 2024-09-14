After How Long Did Marcus Rashford Score A Goal? Manchester United Forward FINALLY Ends Drought Against Southampton

Marcus Rashford is reportedly feeling targeted by what he perceives as "bullying" from former Manchester United players in the media.

Marcus Rashford ended a 12-match goal drought as Manchester United secured a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rashford netted United’s second goal at St. Mary’s, following Matthijs de Ligt’s opener, his first for the team. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho added a third in the sixth minute of injury time.

This win came as a relief for United after two consecutive losses in what had been a disappointing start to the season.

Rashford had not scored since United’s 4-3 triumph over Liverpool in the FA Cup back in March. He broke his drought with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box, making it 2-0 in the 41st minute.

Manager Erik ten Hag suggested this could be a confidence boost for Rashford. “Strikers always want to get on the scoresheet. Once they break the ice, the goals keep coming. A striker once compared it to a ketchup bottle—once it starts, it flows,” he said.

Marcus Rashford is reportedly feeling targeted by what he perceives as “bullying” from former Manchester United players in the media.

After scoring a career-best 30 goals in the 2022/23 season, Rashford has struggled to find his form, netting only seven times in his last 36 Premier League games. His poor run of performances led to him being dropped from the England squad, missing out on Euro 2024 selection.

The 26-year-old forward has faced frequent criticism from pundits, with ex-United players like Roy Keane and Gary Neville openly discussing his dip in form. However, Rashford feels unfairly singled out, given the team’s overall struggles.

“When others make mistakes, it goes unnoticed, but with Marcus, it’s different,” a source close to Rashford told the i. “The level of criticism is relentless and feels like bullying. Fans listen to former players, which only intensifies the situation.”

The source also pointed out that United has spent £100 million on central strikers, pushing Rashford back to the wing, where he plays more as a provider. “He’s doing his job, but it’s not his fault the team isn’t finishing the chances,” they added. As United prepares to face Southampton, after consecutive defeats to Brighton and Liverpool, Rashford is still looking for his first goal or assist of the Premier League season. So far, Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo have been United’s only scorers.

During the international break, Rashford has been working with a private coach to regain his sharpness, determined to get back into the England squad.