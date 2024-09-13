Nicolas Jackson Gets A New Contract From Chelsea But For How Many Years- Check Here!

During the previous season, Jackson occasionally missed clear chances in front of goal, but his overall impact was still significant.

Chelsea have officially announced that forward Nicolas Jackson has agreed to a contract extension. Following the club’s decision last month to extend Cole Palmer’s contract by two years, now set to last until 2033, co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital appear to be extending deals for other key players.

Rumors circulated that Jackson would be the next to sign an improved contract, and head coach Enzo Maresca hinted that confirmation would come soon.

On Friday, the club revealed that the Senegalese striker had extended his stay, adding two more years to the seven-year contract he signed upon joining from Villarreal for the 2023-24 season.

In an interview with Chelsea’s official website, the 23-year-old expressed his desire to build on his first season with the team and help bring trophies to the club. Jackson reflected on his initial season, noting, “The first season for any player or striker at Chelsea is not easy, but I did okay.”

MUST READ | Von Miller’s Impressive Comeback: Veteran Pass Rusher Shows Signs of Old Form in Third Season with Buffalo Bills

While Jackson admitted to being somewhat unsatisfied with his tally of 17 goals, he remains optimistic about the future. “I played the whole season without injuries, but I know I can do better. I’m learning and improving every day, focusing on my weaknesses, and working to grow.”

Jackson mentioned that adapting to life at Chelsea was relatively easy due to his English language skills and outgoing personality, although he did find the weather challenging. He emphasized that he’s built good relationships with his teammates and hopes this season will bring more success, possibly leading to silverware.

During the previous season, Jackson occasionally missed clear chances in front of goal, but his overall impact was still significant.

He contributed 14 goals and five assists across 35 Premier League appearances, without scoring any penalties. Jackson has already begun this season strongly, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his first three matches.

Notably, since the beginning of last season, Jackson has scored more non-penalty goals in the Premier League than stars like Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, and Kai Havertz. Despite speculation about Chelsea potentially signing Victor Osimhen to replace him, it seems that Maresca and the club’s management are confident in keeping Jackson as their main striker.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup Due to Fitness Issues