Von Miller’s Impressive Comeback: Veteran Pass Rusher Shows Signs of Old Form in Third Season with Buffalo Bills

After a challenging season following his recovery from a torn ACL, Von Miller appears to be back in his prime. Two games into his third season with the Buffalo Bills and his 14th year in the NFL, Miller’s recent performances suggest he is once again a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Miller’s Return to Form: A Milestone Sack Against Miami

Von Miller’s comeback was highlighted by a pivotal third-quarter sack against Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson during Thursday Night Football. This sack marked Miller’s second in just five days, pushing his career total to 125.5 sacks and further cementing his place among the NFL’s all-time greats.

Though primarily utilized as a pass-rush specialist, Miller’s recent performances hint at a resurgence. In the 2022 season, his first with the Bills, he started 11 games but failed to secure a starting spot last season as he worked his way back from his ACL injury. Despite appearing in 12 regular-season games and two postseason contests, Miller didn’t record a single sack last year, finishing with only three quarterback hits—a stark contrast to his usual performance levels.

The Long Road to Recovery: Miller’s Journey Back

Recovery from an ACL injury can be a lengthy process, often taking players more than a year to regain their pre-injury form. Miller’s contract with the Bills, signed in 2022, afforded him the necessary time to fully heal without the immediate pressure of being cut, which would have further complicated Buffalo’s already tight salary cap.

Given this time, Miller methodically worked his way back into form, gradually rebuilding the explosive agility and speed that have defined his career. His recent performances indicate that his hard work is paying off.

Dominating the Field: Miller’s Performance Metrics

During the Thursday night game, the Amazon Prime broadcast highlighted Miller’s remarkable stats, noting he had recorded four quarterback pressures, with an average time to reach the quarterback of 2.10 seconds—his fastest since his 2021 season with the Denver Broncos. That season marked his last year with Denver before being traded mid-season to the Los Angeles Rams.

These metrics not only showcase Miller’s quickness but also reflect his growing confidence and physical capability, drawing comparisons to his peak seasons. His resurgence is not just in the numbers but also evident through the eye test, as Miller’s presence on the field visibly disrupts opposing offenses.

A Game-Changer for Buffalo’s Super Bowl Aspirations

Miller’s return to form could be the key the Buffalo Bills need to finally break through in the Josh Allen era. His veteran leadership and ability to pressure the quarterback provide the Bills with a defensive edge that has been missing in crucial moments of past seasons.

By rediscovering his “vintage self,” as seen in the first two games, Miller is poised to make a significant impact on the Bills’ Super Bowl quest.