Bhaker, widely expected to be a nominee after her historic performance at the Paris Olympics with two medal wins, was notably absent, triggering widespread criticism.

A day after Manu Bhaker’s exclusion from the list of nominees for the prestigious Khel Ratna award sparked controversy, sources indicate her name may still be added after Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews the situation in the coming days.

While no official statement has been issued, the initial recommendations for the top sports honor included only Harmanpreet Singh, captain and drag-flicker of the Indian men’s hockey team, and Praveen Kumar, who clinched a para high jump gold at the Paris Paralympics and a silver in Tokyo three years earlier.

The omission drew backlash against the sports ministry and the 12-member awards committee. A ministry representative, however, clarified that “this is not the final list, there is a process involved.”

Selection Committee and NRAI Appeal

The awards selection committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian, includes prominent figures like former women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal, boxer Vijender Singh, and cricket legend Anil Kumble. While the committee primarily considers applications submitted by athletes, it also has the authority to deliberate on other deserving candidates.

In response to Bhaker’s omission, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) wrote to Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi on Monday, requesting that Bhaker’s achievements be recognized under “exceptional grounds.” NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo expressed optimism, stating, “We don’t know if she applied or not, but if she did, there’s no reason for her not to be considered. If she didn’t, the committee couldn’t act. We hope the ministry acknowledges her deserving contributions.”

Manu Bhaker’s Statement

Addressing the matter publicly on Tuesday, Manu Bhaker emphasized her focus on representing the nation over accolades. “Regarding the discussions about my Khel Ratna nomination, I want to clarify that my priority as an athlete is to perform for my country. While awards and recognition are motivating, they are not my ultimate goal. It appears there was an oversight, possibly on my part, during the nomination process, which is now being addressed. Regardless of awards, I remain committed to winning more medals for India. I urge everyone to avoid speculation on this matter,” Bhaker wrote.

Bhaker earned bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events, partnering with Sarabjot Singh.