Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

After Major Backlash, Manu Bhaker Might Make It To KHEL RATNA Final List, Here’s How Things Unfolded

Bhaker, widely expected to be a nominee after her historic performance at the Paris Olympics with two medal wins, was notably absent, triggering widespread criticism.

After Major Backlash, Manu Bhaker Might Make It To KHEL RATNA Final List, Here’s How Things Unfolded

A day after Manu Bhaker’s exclusion from the list of nominees for the prestigious Khel Ratna award sparked controversy, sources indicate her name may still be added after Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews the situation in the coming days.

While no official statement has been issued, the initial recommendations for the top sports honor included only Harmanpreet Singh, captain and drag-flicker of the Indian men’s hockey team, and Praveen Kumar, who clinched a para high jump gold at the Paris Paralympics and a silver in Tokyo three years earlier.

Bhaker, widely expected to be a nominee after her historic performance at the Paris Olympics with two medal wins, was notably absent, triggering widespread criticism.

The omission drew backlash against the sports ministry and the 12-member awards committee. A ministry representative, however, clarified that “this is not the final list, there is a process involved.”

Selection Committee and NRAI Appeal

The awards selection committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian, includes prominent figures like former women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal, boxer Vijender Singh, and cricket legend Anil Kumble. While the committee primarily considers applications submitted by athletes, it also has the authority to deliberate on other deserving candidates.

In response to Bhaker’s omission, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) wrote to Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi on Monday, requesting that Bhaker’s achievements be recognized under “exceptional grounds.” NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo expressed optimism, stating, “We don’t know if she applied or not, but if she did, there’s no reason for her not to be considered. If she didn’t, the committee couldn’t act. We hope the ministry acknowledges her deserving contributions.”

Manu Bhaker’s Statement

Addressing the matter publicly on Tuesday, Manu Bhaker emphasized her focus on representing the nation over accolades. “Regarding the discussions about my Khel Ratna nomination, I want to clarify that my priority as an athlete is to perform for my country. While awards and recognition are motivating, they are not my ultimate goal. It appears there was an oversight, possibly on my part, during the nomination process, which is now being addressed. Regardless of awards, I remain committed to winning more medals for India. I urge everyone to avoid speculation on this matter,” Bhaker wrote.

Bhaker earned bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events, partnering with Sarabjot Singh.

Filed under

khel ratna Manu Bhaker

Advertisement

Also Read

Luigi Mangione ‘Choked Up’ With Overwhelming Support, Not Used To Attention After ‘Glow Up’

Luigi Mangione ‘Choked Up’ With Overwhelming Support, Not Used To Attention After ‘Glow Up’

Who Are the Pakistan Taliban, And Why Did Pakistan Launch Airstrikes Against The Group?

Who Are the Pakistan Taliban, And Why Did Pakistan Launch Airstrikes Against The Group?

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 100th Birth Anniversary

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes Inside Afghanistan Killing 15: All You Need To Know

Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes Inside Afghanistan Killing 15: All You Need To Know

Entertainment

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet-

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits

Merry Christmas 2024: Watch These 10 Best Holiday Movies On NETFLIX To Get In The Festive Spirit

Merry Christmas 2024: Watch These 10 Best Holiday Movies On NETFLIX To Get In The

Merry Christmas 2024: How To Watch Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone For FREE

Merry Christmas 2024: How To Watch Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone For FREE

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox