Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate Recieves Knighthood In New Year Honours

Gareth Southgate receives a knighthood for revolutionizing English football, leading the New Year Honours celebrating Paris 2024 heroes.

Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate Recieves Knighthood In New Year Honours

Gareth Southgate, the beloved former England football manager, has been knighted in the 2024 New Year Honours list. Recognized for his transformative leadership, Southgate’s tenure reshaped the fortunes and culture of English football.

The 54-year-old guided England to their first major tournament finals in over five decades, achieving runners-up finishes at two European Championships and reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. Despite stepping down following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, his legacy as a leader who brought pride back to English football endures.

Southgate now joins the ranks of Sir Alf Ramsey, Sir Walter Winterbottom, and Sir Bobby Robson as the fourth England manager to receive a knighthood.

The honours list also highlights Britain’s Olympians and Paralympians who shone at Paris 2024. Among them, 800m gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson were awarded MBEs for their achievements.

Cyclist Tom Pidcock, swimmer Duncan Scott, and rower Helen Glover received OBEs for their contributions. Glover, a three-time Olympic medallist, expressed pride in achieving success as both an athlete and a mother, saying:
“Winning this medal in front of my children was an incredible moment.”

Notably, the list includes rising stars like kite-surfing champion Ellie Aldridge and trampoline gold medallist Bryony Page, alongside the nine-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft, who was awarded an OBE.

Football pioneers were also celebrated, including Dawn Astle, who received an MBE for her tireless advocacy on head injuries in sports through the Jeff Astle Foundation. Former Formula One driver Martin Brundle, broadcaster Alan Hansen, and ex-West Ham manager David Moyes were recognized for their enduring contributions.

Gerald Davies, a Welsh rugby legend, was knighted for his charitable work alongside his sporting achievements, a moment he described as “incredibly emotional.”

This year’s New Year Honours list showcases not just triumphs in sport but the enduring human spirit, determination, and contributions that extend beyond the field.

