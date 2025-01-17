Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan Pulls Out Of UFC 311; Renato Moicano Steps In To Face Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan has pulled out of UFC 311 due to a back injury, and Islam Makhachev will now defend his lightweight title against Renato Moicano. Moicano, on a four-fight win streak, will face Makhachev in a highly anticipated matchup at the Intuit Dome.

Arman Tsarukyan Pulls Out Of UFC 311; Renato Moicano Steps In To Face Islam Makhachev

The UFC’s lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been pulled out of his highly anticipated bout against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 due to a back injury. This sudden change has left the UFC with a new title contender as Renato Moicano will now step in to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight championship at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Arman Tsarukyan’s Withdrawal From UFC 311

Tsarukyan, who was to fight Makhachev in the co-main event of UFC 311, informed the UFC officials of his back injury on Friday morning, a day before the fight. Tsarukyan, 28, was on course to make weight but had been experiencing significant back pain and was forced to withdraw from the fight.

In a social media statement, Tsarukyan expressed, “I regret to inform everyone that the news is true, and I had to pull out of UFC 311 with a back injury. This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my fighting career. I would like to thank the UFC for understanding and I look forward to competing for my first UFC championship in the future.”

Makhachev To Defend Title Against Renato Moicano

With Tsarukyan out, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) will now face Renato Moicano (22-3) for the 155-pound title. Moicano, who was initially slated to fight Beneil Dariush on the card, has been called up to replace Tsarukyan in this high-stakes bout.

UFC President Dana White made the final adjustment official on Friday morning at the official weigh-ins. “Tsarukyan told us that he had been having pretty serious back issues,” White said. “He thinks he is just not healthy enough to fight due to the injury. In for him is Renato Moicano,” UFC President Dana White announced.

Makhachev Reacts To Last-Minute Switch of Opponent

Makhachev, who is looking to defend his lightweight title for the fourth time, expressed his willingness to fight anyone as long as they can make weight. In a statement to ESPN, Makhachev said, “Champions do not choose opponents. As long as there’s someone who can make 155, I’ll fight anyone.” His calm demeanor regarding the sudden change shows his readiness to defend his title, regardless of the opponent.

No. 10 UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano enters this fight coming off his fourth consecutive win. The Brazilian fighter is coming off a second-round stoppage victory over Benoit Saint-Denis in September. Moicano has made himself into a potential contender with his durability and four-fight win streak, regardless of the short notice.

Moicano is known for his well-rounded skill set and strong grappling, making the challenge against Makhachev no small feat. Makhachev has been a dominant force in the division, and the champion will be looking to secure his fourth consecutive title defense in what is sure to be an exciting matchup.

