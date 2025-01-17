Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Rumors Of Rinku Singh’s Engagement With MP Priya Saroj Denied

Reports of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s engagement with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj created a stir on Friday, with multiple media outlets and social media users congratulating the duo

Reports of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s engagement with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj created a stir on Friday, with multiple media outlets and social media users congratulating the duo. However, the woman’s father, Tufani Saroj, has clarified that the news is “completely wrong,” though he confirmed that discussions between the two families are underway.

Tufani Saroj’s Clarification

Speaking to India TV Digital, Tufani Saroj, a three-time Member of Parliament and currently an MLA from Kerakat, Jaunpur, revealed that Priya Saroj is presently in Thiruvananthapuram for work and that no engagement has taken place. “Yes, the talks are on between the families, but the news of engagement is completely wrong,” Saroj stated. Priya Saroj, a law graduate and Lok Sabha MP from Machhlishahr constituency, comes from a well-established political background.

While the engagement rumors made headlines, Rinku Singh is preparing for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against England. The series begins on January 22 in Kolkata, with subsequent matches in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai. Singh, known for his explosive batting, is expected to play a crucial role in the series as part of a strong Indian squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s T20I Squad for England Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a balanced 15-member squad for the England T20I series. Alongside Rinku Singh, the team includes notable players like Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, and Mohammad Shami. The series promises to be a thrilling contest as India takes on England across five venues, concluding on February 2 in Mumbai.

Social Media Reactions

While fans eagerly await Rinku Singh’s performance on the field, many took to social media to express their excitement about his rumored engagement. The cricketer, however, has not commented on the reports. For now, Singh remains focused on his cricketing commitments, leaving the rumors behind as discussions between the families continue in private.

Rinku Singh

