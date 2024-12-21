Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former Cricketer Robin Uthappa, Know Why

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged fraud related to Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former Cricketer Robin Uthappa, Know Why

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged fraud related to Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits. The warrant was issued after Uthappa reportedly failed to pay ₹24 lakh in outstanding EPF dues.

The order for the warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II and Recovery Officer at KR Puram in Bengaluru, as per reports from Deccan Herald. The legal notice stipulates that the warrant would be revoked if Uthappa clears the dues in full.

This development has drawn attention to the importance of EPF compliance and the legal consequences of failing to meet such obligations.

Also Read: Ruben Dias Set To Miss Up To Four Weeks As Manchester City Face Fresh Injury Setback

Filed under

Former Crickter Robin Uthappa Fraud Case

Advertisement

Also Read

RPSC Senior Teacher 2024: Exam Schedule, Admit Card, And District Details Announced

RPSC Senior Teacher 2024: Exam Schedule, Admit Card, And District Details Announced

Shirish Patel Passes Away At 92, Man Who Designed India’s 1st Flyover And Develop Navi Mumbai

Shirish Patel Passes Away At 92, Man Who Designed India’s 1st Flyover And Develop Navi...

Top 10 Most Influential Personalities Of 2024

Top 10 Most Influential Personalities Of 2024

New Facts About Jaipur Blast: The Fire Lasted For 8 Hours, Sound Heard Upto 10 KM

New Facts About Jaipur Blast: The Fire Lasted For 8 Hours, Sound Heard Upto 10...

Delhi’s AQI Hits 404: Why Pollution Is Back To ‘Severe’ Levels

Delhi’s AQI Hits 404: Why Pollution Is Back To ‘Severe’ Levels

Entertainment

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto Icon Over Not Like Us Inflated Streams Accusations

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox