Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former Cricketer Robin Uthappa, Know Why

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged fraud related to Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits. The warrant was issued after Uthappa reportedly failed to pay ₹24 lakh in outstanding EPF dues.

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa over provident fund (PF) fraud. He is accused of deducting ₹23 lakh from employees’ salaries and withholding their PF contributions while running Century Lifestyle Brand Private Limited pic.twitter.com/62uZnRSeWL — IANS (@ians_india) December 21, 2024

The order for the warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II and Recovery Officer at KR Puram in Bengaluru, as per reports from Deccan Herald. The legal notice stipulates that the warrant would be revoked if Uthappa clears the dues in full.

This development has drawn attention to the importance of EPF compliance and the legal consequences of failing to meet such obligations.

