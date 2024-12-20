Home
Ashwin Bows Out, Dramatically Hands Over Spin Mantle To THIS Spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin retiring would mark the passing of the baton to fellow off-spinner Washington Sundar. In a heartfelt tribute, Sundar acknowledged Ashwin's influence, while Ashwin's response hinted at Sundar's readiness to take on India's spin-bowling future.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s best off-spinner, announced that he would end his international cricketing career after the third Test of the series ended in a draw at the Gabba. Amid a deluge of tributes to his iconic career, Ashwin gave a poignant post on social media, seemingly choosing his successor in Indian cricket – Washington Sundar.

Ashwin made it official by issuing a statement on Wednesday soon after the third Test played at the Gabba had ended in a draw. And so, Washington Sundar, Ashwin’s disciple, went public to salute his mentor, “More than just a teammate, you have been an inspiration, Ash anna. It’s been an honour to share the field and dressing room with you,” wrote Sundar.

He continued, “Growing up from the same state of Tamil Nadu, I watched you from the close quarters of Chepauk to playing against and sharing dressing rooms with you. Every moment has been a privilege. The learnings-on and off the field-something I will carry to the grave. Wishing you success and happiness in whatever comes next.”

What Was Ashwin’s Rebuttal?

Ashwin wrote in a reply on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, “Thuppakiya pudinga Washi! The 2 minutes you spoke that night in the get-together was the best.”

The term “Thuppakiya pudinga” is an iconic line from Tamil Superstar Vijay’s movie G.O.A.T., meaning the act of passing on the responsibility. This reply, apart from reaching the hearts of fans, also highlighted the bonhomie between the two cricketers.

Is Sundar The Chosen Successor?

With Ashwin’s retirement, Washington Sundar has emerged as the likely heir to India’s spin-bowling duties. The Tamil Nadu cricketer, who has impressed with his all-round abilities, seems poised to fill the void left by Ashwin.

Sundar’s competence was visible during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he was used ahead of stalwarts Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the first test in Perth. He actually did a lot of match-winning stuff in that test, taking two wickets in the second innings and scoring valuable runs with the bat.

To date, Sundar has played seven Tests, taking 24 wickets and scoring 387 runs. With two Tests left and the series tied at 1-1, as India continues its series in Australia, Sundar and Jadeja will be important for the spin department.

