Team India Closes Open Training Sessions For Remainder Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Around 3,000-5,000 fans gathered at Adelaide Oval to watch Team India train under lights, cheering for stars like Virat Kohli. Fans surrounded the nets and observed fielding drills, creating a festive atmosphere.

The team management has decided to halt open training sessions for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sessions in Brisbane and Sydney, which were planned as open events, will now be held privately. Players reportedly felt uncomfortable with the carnival-like atmosphere and distractions created by fans.

In contrast, Australian players’ training sessions remain open to spectators, as their facilities, like those at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, are publicly accessible.

A source close to the BCCI shared that players were interrupted during practice by requests for selfies and comments from the crowd, with some facing mocking or laughter after being beaten or dismissed in the nets.

A spokesperson confirmed, “India have expressed a preference for their remaining training sessions not to be open to the public to minimise potential noise or distractions.”

Focus on Private Preparation

The Indian team has previously opted for private preparation ahead of Test matches, as seen before the first Test in Perth. While open sessions are common for white-ball formats, Test match preparation is considered more demanding and requires privacy.

India opener KL Rahul acknowledged the unique approach, saying, “Very different. Not used to it. We have practice with crowds, but it’s mostly T20 and ODIs back home. We’ve had crowds come in and watch our practice sessions.”

India leads the five-match series 1-0 after a convincing victory in Perth. The second Test is set to begin on December 6 in Adelaide, where the Men in Blue will aim to extend their lead.