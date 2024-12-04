Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Team India Closes Open Training Sessions For Remainder Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Around 3,000-5,000 fans gathered at Adelaide Oval to watch Team India train under lights, cheering for stars like Virat Kohli. Fans surrounded the nets and observed fielding drills, creating a festive atmosphere.

Team India Closes Open Training Sessions For Remainder Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Around 3,000-5,000 fans gathered at Adelaide Oval to watch Team India train under lights, cheering for stars like Virat Kohli. Fans surrounded the nets and observed fielding drills, creating a festive atmosphere.

The team management has decided to halt open training sessions for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sessions in Brisbane and Sydney, which were planned as open events, will now be held privately. Players reportedly felt uncomfortable with the carnival-like atmosphere and distractions created by fans.

In contrast, Australian players’ training sessions remain open to spectators, as their facilities, like those at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, are publicly accessible.

A source close to the BCCI shared that players were interrupted during practice by requests for selfies and comments from the crowd, with some facing mocking or laughter after being beaten or dismissed in the nets.

A spokesperson confirmed, “India have expressed a preference for their remaining training sessions not to be open to the public to minimise potential noise or distractions.”

Focus on Private Preparation

The Indian team has previously opted for private preparation ahead of Test matches, as seen before the first Test in Perth. While open sessions are common for white-ball formats, Test match preparation is considered more demanding and requires privacy.

India opener KL Rahul acknowledged the unique approach, saying, “Very different. Not used to it. We have practice with crowds, but it’s mostly T20 and ODIs back home. We’ve had crowds come in and watch our practice sessions.”

India leads the five-match series 1-0 after a convincing victory in Perth. The second Test is set to begin on December 6 in Adelaide, where the Men in Blue will aim to extend their lead.

Read More :  BCCI Rejects PCB’s Hybrid Model Proposal For ICC Events In India

Filed under

BGT indian cricket team Open Training Sessions

Advertisement

Also Read

What Role Will Fahadh Faasil Play In His Big Bollywood Debut Helmed By Imtiaz Ali? Here’s When The Movie Might Release

What Role Will Fahadh Faasil Play In His Big Bollywood Debut Helmed By Imtiaz Ali?...

Devendra Fadnavis Poised For Maharashtra CM Role, What’s Next For Eknath Shinde?

Devendra Fadnavis Poised For Maharashtra CM Role, What’s Next For Eknath Shinde?

Tucker Carlson Announces Return To Russia For Talks On Ukraine Conflict

Tucker Carlson Announces Return To Russia For Talks On Ukraine Conflict

Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Towns, Clash With Israeli Troops

Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Towns, Clash With Israeli Troops

Monkey Parks Itself On Shashi Tharoor’s Lap, Congress MP Says ‘Extraordinary experience’

Monkey Parks Itself On Shashi Tharoor’s Lap, Congress MP Says ‘Extraordinary experience’

Entertainment

What Role Will Fahadh Faasil Play In His Big Bollywood Debut Helmed By Imtiaz Ali? Here’s When The Movie Might Release

What Role Will Fahadh Faasil Play In His Big Bollywood Debut Helmed By Imtiaz Ali?

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox