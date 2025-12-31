Bengal Record Their 2nd Fastest Vijay Hazare Trophy Win As Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Rattle Jammu & Kashmir

It took just over 30 overs to conclude the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir in Rajkot on Wednesday. Bengal rattled J&K batting unit and bundled them out for 63 in 21.4 overs. The Jammu and Kashmir side didn’t get the start and lost wickets regularly to eventually get bowled out. Captain Paras Dogra (19 off 46) and Shubham Khajuria (12 off 29) were the only two batters to get into the double figures.

The trio of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami showed through dominance with the ball. Akash and Mukesh scalped a four-wicket haul each. Akash Deep returned with figures of 4/32 in 8.4 overs while Mukesh Kumar bagged four wickets for 16 runs in 6 overs. Shami picked two for 14 in 6 overs where he also bowled a couple of maidens.

A completely dominant performance by Bengal against Jammu and Kashmir, winning by 9 wickets at Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘A’, Rajkot! 🏏 Mukesh Kumar was named Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul, while Akash Deep also took four wickets!🔥#CAB #Bengal pic.twitter.com/QJbOYjksmV — CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 31, 2025







Bengal’s Md Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar – they bowl out Jammu & Kashmir for just 63 with Shami taking 2 and Akash Deep, Mukesh taking 4 each. Undoubtedly the best pace attack a domestic team can have? — Priyam Ghose (@PriyamGhose) December 31, 2025







An impressive spell from Mukesh Kumar against Chandigarh as he bags his maiden List A five-wicket haul! 🔥🏏#CAB #Bengal #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jJyE9ZMwdG — CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 29, 2025







Mohammed Shami in Vijay Hazare Trophy: 2/65(10) vs Vidarbha

1/42(9) vs Baroda

3/69(9.2) vs Chandigarh

2/14(6) vs Jammu & Kashmir He has picked 8 wickets in 4 games in Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. 👏 He deserves a comeback in the NZ ODI series. 💯🇮🇳#MohammedShami #VHT2025 pic.twitter.com/oHIrUyzMaQ — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) December 31, 2025







In reply, Abhimanyu Easwaran departed early for 4 off 4 but Abhishek Porel and Sudip Gharami made sure that there were no more fall of wickets. Porel scored 30* off 26 while Sudip chipped in with 25* off 27. Aquib Dar was the only bowler to pick a wicket for J&K as Bengal won by 9 wickets.

This victory, with 243 balls remaining in the second innings, is Bengal’s second fastest in the tournament’s history, following their win with 262 balls remaining against Mizoram in 2022.

