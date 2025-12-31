LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bengal Record Their 2nd Fastest Vijay Hazare Trophy Win As Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Rattle Jammu & Kashmir

Bengal’s formidable pace trio of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami propelled the team to a remarkable nine-wicket victory over Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 31, 2025 18:08:01 IST

It took just over 30 overs to conclude the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir in Rajkot on Wednesday. Bengal rattled J&K batting unit and bundled them out for 63 in 21.4 overs. The Jammu and Kashmir side didn’t get the start and lost wickets regularly to eventually get bowled out. Captain Paras Dogra (19 off 46) and Shubham Khajuria (12 off 29) were the only two batters to get into the double figures.

The trio of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami showed through dominance with the ball. Akash and Mukesh scalped a four-wicket haul each. Akash Deep returned with figures of 4/32 in 8.4 overs while Mukesh Kumar bagged four wickets for 16 runs in 6 overs. Shami picked two for 14 in 6 overs where he also bowled a couple of maidens. 

In reply, Abhimanyu Easwaran departed early for 4 off 4 but Abhishek Porel and Sudip Gharami made sure that there were no more fall of wickets. Porel scored 30* off 26 while Sudip chipped in with 25* off 27. Aquib Dar was the only bowler to pick a wicket for J&K as Bengal won by 9 wickets. 

This victory, with 243 balls remaining in the second innings, is Bengal’s second fastest in the tournament’s history, following their win with 262 balls remaining against Mizoram in 2022.

Also Read: IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 6:08 PM IST
Tags: Akash DeepMohammed ShamiMukesh KumarVijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS