IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

It was a batters day out in Vijay Hazare Trophy as big names like Sarfaraz Khan, Krunal Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up individual hundreds for their respective sides. The teams rode on some brisk batting from their players to post massive totals. Here we take a look at some prominent names who scored tons on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz Khan

CSKs new recruit Sarfaraz Khan was on song for Mumbai against Goa as he struck 157 in just 75 deliveries. Sarfaraz’s knock was decorated with 14 maximums and 9 fours as he scored runs at a strike-rate of over 200. Mumbai eventually posted 444/8 in 50 overs.

🚨 Sarfaraz Khan in his last 10 innings in White ball [SMAT + VHAT] :- 100(47)*

52(40)

7(9)*

28(15)

5(4)

64(25)

73(22)

8(5)*

55 (49)

157 (75) Unreal Consistency by Sarfaraz with a very high Sr. 🔥 CSK picked a diamond for just 75 L. 💛pic.twitter.com/EimHZ0qy7d — Pratyush Halder (@pratyush_no7) December 31, 2025







Krunal Pandya

KRUNAL PANDYA WITH THE BAT IN THE LAST 3 INNINGS IN VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY: – 57 (63).

– 82 (77).

– 109* (63). pic.twitter.com/sVhOLXqaYq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 31, 2025







Baroda’s Krunal Pandya has been in sublime form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-handed batter had two fifties in the last two outings and added up a century after scoring 109* off 63 that helped his side post 417/4 in 50 overs.

Mayank Agarwal

🚨 MAYANK AGARWAL SCORES A CENTURY 100 runs in 105 balls solid, composed, and leading from the front.#VijayHazareTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/Ptvi7nU1OT — Rana Ahmad (@Ahm67518) December 31, 2025







Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal is another player who dominated with the bat. The right-handed batter hit 132 off 124 as Karnataka posted 363/4. He also has a couple of fifties in the tournament.

Devdutt Padikkal

147 (118) Vs Jharkhand.

124 (137) Vs Kerala.

113 (116) Vs Puducherry. DEVDUTT PADIKKAL- MR. CONSISTENT IN LIST A CRICKET.

pic.twitter.com/FgcQXKKGmh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 31, 2025







Another batter from Karnataka is in the list. The left-handed batter scored 113 off 116. Devdutt and Mayank stitched a 228-run stand for the first wicket against Pondicherry.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

100 for Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in 104 balls. Scored his 50 in 66 balls and accelerated to 100 in the next 38 balls all while steadying the team after a top 3 collapse. He’s trying to seel that no.4 Indian spot with strong performances everywhere. pic.twitter.com/BabkWHT8MD — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) December 31, 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad completes his century in style with classy straight drive.🔥 pic.twitter.com/KnfyWqVwLU — Xanthove (@SSA_807) December 31, 2025







Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had come out to bat against Uttarakhand at number four when the side was 46/2. They soon lost another and were 50/3 when Gaikwad took the onus and provided the much-needed resistance. He eventually got 124 off 113 as Maharashtra put 331/7 in 50 overs.

