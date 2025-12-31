LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

From Sarfaraz Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, here we take a look at some of the prominent players who scored centuries on Wednesday in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo Credits: X)
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 31, 2025 17:49:10 IST

IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

It was a batters day out in Vijay Hazare Trophy as big names like Sarfaraz Khan, Krunal Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up individual hundreds for their respective sides. The teams rode on some brisk batting from their players to post massive totals. Here we take a look at some prominent names who scored tons on Wednesday. 

Sarfaraz Khan 

CSKs new recruit Sarfaraz Khan was on song for Mumbai against Goa as he struck 157 in just 75 deliveries. Sarfaraz’s knock was decorated with 14 maximums and 9 fours as he scored runs at a strike-rate of over 200. Mumbai eventually posted 444/8 in 50 overs. 

Krunal Pandya



Baroda’s Krunal Pandya has been in sublime form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-handed batter had two fifties in the last two outings and added up a century after scoring 109* off 63 that helped his side post 417/4 in 50 overs. 

Mayank Agarwal 



Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal is another player who dominated with the bat. The right-handed batter hit 132 off 124 as Karnataka posted 363/4. He also has a couple of fifties in the tournament. 

Devdutt Padikkal 



Another batter from Karnataka is in the list. The left-handed batter scored 113 off 116. Devdutt and Mayank stitched a 228-run stand for the first wicket against Pondicherry.

Ruturaj Gaikwad



Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had come out to bat against Uttarakhand at number four when the side was 46/2. They soon lost another and were 50/3 when Gaikwad took the onus and provided the much-needed resistance. He eventually got 124 off 113 as Maharashtra put 331/7 in 50 overs.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 5:49 PM IST
Tags: devdutt-padikkalhome-hero-pos-10Ruturaj Gaikwadsarfaraz khanVijay Hazare Trophy

IPL Stars Shine In Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Devdutt Padikkal; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

QUICK LINKS