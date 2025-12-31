After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub, Shubman Gill To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy On This Date

India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill will be back in action in New Year. The right-handed batter has informed his state association that he will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is expected to play January 3 and 6 fixtures for Punjab, as per a Cricbuzz report.

Apart from Gill, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have also made themselves available for their respective sides. Punjab will be up against Sikkim and Goa on those days in Jaipur. The right-handed batter will then leave to join Team India for the New Zealand series. The Men In Blue are set to host the Blackcaps for three ODIs and five T20Is.

Jadeja who plays for Saurashtra in domestic cricket will play the January 6 and 8 matches against Services and Gujarat. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) hasn’t confirmed as to which games will KL Rahul feature in.

Shubman Gill with his father and friends at PCA Stadium, Mohali.❤ pic.twitter.com/PVpFFSMEID — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) December 30, 2025







Shubman Gill spending time with young cricketers during a practice session in Mohali. pic.twitter.com/PhtfcitWoB — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) December 31, 2025







Gill’s snub from the T20 World Cup squad has been the talk of the town. He was the vice-captain of the side during the South Africa series at home but surprisingly was not included in the team for the marquee event that India will go in as the defending champions.

Class on and off the field: Shubman Gill taking time out for his fans. pic.twitter.com/1vzdcFybxh — GURMEET GILL (@GURmeetG9) December 30, 2025







Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also returned to play India’s premier One-day domestic tournament. Initially, Kohli had agreed to play only two matches but has now confirmed to play another fixture against Railways. He had struck a hundred against Andhra and a fifty against Gujarat.

Virat Kohli in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 😄 pic.twitter.com/rErpHQnmRU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2025







Virat Kohli – ball-by-ball highlights from the #VijayHazareTrophy 🐐 Pure class, unmatched intent, and vintage Kohli on display. If you missed it, don’t blink now. 👀#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/lHw1rIt19l — Adarsh (@AdarshUniverse) December 24, 2025







Sharma too scored a hundred in the first appearance. The former India captain has now been replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Mumbai squad.

