Home > Sports > After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub, Shubman Gill To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy On This Date

Shubman Gill is set to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Punjab in January ahead of the New Zealand series

Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)
Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 31, 2025 13:43:07 IST

India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill will be back in action in New Year. The right-handed batter has informed his state association that he will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is expected to play January 3 and 6 fixtures for Punjab, as per a Cricbuzz report.

Apart from Gill, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have also made themselves available for their respective sides. Punjab will be up against Sikkim and Goa on those days in Jaipur. The right-handed batter will then leave to join Team India for the New Zealand series. The Men In Blue are set to host the Blackcaps for three ODIs and five T20Is. 

Jadeja who plays for Saurashtra in domestic cricket will play the January 6 and 8 matches against Services and Gujarat. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) hasn’t confirmed as to which games will KL Rahul feature in. 





Gill’s snub from the T20 World Cup squad has been the talk of the town. He was the vice-captain of the side during the South Africa series at home but surprisingly was not included in the team for the marquee event that India will go in as the defending champions. 



Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also returned to play India’s premier One-day domestic tournament. Initially, Kohli had agreed to play only two matches but has now confirmed to play another fixture against Railways. He had struck a hundred against Andhra and a fifty against Gujarat. 





Sharma too scored a hundred in the first appearance. The former India captain has now been replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Mumbai squad.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 1:43 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kl rahulshubman gillVijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS