Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan hammered a blistering century for Mumbai while playing against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Wednesday. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who made a return in India’s premier One-day domestic tournament struck 46 off 64 while Musheer Khan scored 60 off 66.

But it was Sarfaraz who made headlines after the right-handed batter showed thorough dominance with the bat and notched up 157 off just 75 deliveries. Sarfaraz’s knock was decorated with 14 maximums and 9 fours as he scored runs at a strike-rate of over 200.

🚨 SARFARAZ KHAN SMASHED 157 RUNS FROM 75 BALLS IN VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY 😍🔥 – The Super King boy. pic.twitter.com/u4agOs9HqC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 31, 2025







100(56)* for Sarfaraz Khan today at VHT. He is flying🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5MFpocR97I — Sergio (@SergioCSKK) December 31, 2025







Sarfaraz Khan goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy! 🏏💥 He smashed 157 runs from just 75 balls including 9 fours and 14 sixes at a strike rate of 209 at Number 4 against Goa. 🫡🔥 What a fantastic knock from the Super King boy. 💛👏#SarfarazKhan #VijayHazareTrophy #VHT2025 pic.twitter.com/cNfvTWKV4W — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) December 31, 2025







Apart from him, captain Shardul Thakur chipped in with 27 off 8, wicket-keeper batter Hardik Tamore hit a quick-fire half-century while Shams Mulani struck 22 off 15 as Mumbai eventually posted 444/8 in 50 overs.

Sarfaraz Khan 157 off just 75 balls with 9 fours and 14 sixes at a strike rate of 209 at number 4. CSK bench strength for top 5 is insane. pic.twitter.com/M6wWreftUJ — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) December 31, 2025







Sarfaraz Khan hits another CENTURY! 56 balls Ton with 7 Sixes 🔥💛 pic.twitter.com/uR4zKnWqcb — 🎰 (@StanMSD) December 31, 2025







Sarfaraz was recently bought by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 75 lakh in the mini auction.

Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs

Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar who made a switch to Goa from Mumbai hasn’t been in greatest of forms in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He went wicket-less in the first two matches against Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim while leaked runs at an economy of over 9 against Mumbai in Jaipur. He returned with figures of 0/78 in 9 overs. He featured against Mumbai for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after switching the team.

Also Read: Why Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Not Playing Today’s Match Against Nagaland?