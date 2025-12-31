LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Amaira death 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Amaira death 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Amaira death 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Amaira death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Amaira death 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Amaira death 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Amaira death 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar Aditya Dhar ceasefire 4th largest economy Amaira death
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan struck 157 against Goa in the on-going Vijay Hazare Trophy against Goa for Mumbai

Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 31, 2025 13:10:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

You Might Be Interested In

Sarfaraz Khan hammered a blistering century for Mumbai while playing against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Wednesday. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who made a return in India’s premier One-day domestic tournament struck 46 off 64 while Musheer Khan scored 60 off 66.

But it was Sarfaraz who made headlines after the right-handed batter showed thorough dominance with the bat and notched up 157 off just 75 deliveries. Sarfaraz’s knock was decorated with 14 maximums and 9 fours as he scored runs at a strike-rate of over 200. 

You Might Be Interested In







Apart from him, captain Shardul Thakur chipped in with 27 off 8, wicket-keeper batter Hardik Tamore hit a quick-fire half-century while Shams Mulani struck 22 off 15 as Mumbai eventually posted 444/8 in 50 overs. 





Sarfaraz was recently bought by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 75 lakh in the mini auction. 

Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs

Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar who made a switch to Goa from Mumbai hasn’t been in greatest of forms in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He went wicket-less in the first two matches against Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim while leaked runs at an economy of over 9 against Mumbai in Jaipur. He returned with figures of 0/78 in 9 overs. He featured against Mumbai for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after switching the team. 

Also Read: Why Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Not Playing Today’s Match Against Nagaland?

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Arjun Tendulkarhome-hero-pos-4sarfaraz khanVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

World Blitz Championships 2025: Magnus Carlsen Wins Record-Extending 9th Title, Arjun Erigaisi Settles With Bronze

Former Australia Batter Damien Martyn Put In Induced Coma, Undergoing Treatment For Meningitis

How Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi Became 2025’s Most Controversial Sports Figure: Anti-India Remarks, Asia Cup Row And Trophy Snub

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Deepti Sharma Creates New World Record, Becomes First Woman Cricketer To…

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India Women To Dominant 5-0 Whitewash Over Sri Lanka Women

LATEST NEWS

Transform Your Boring Photos Into Stunning New Year Wishes And Status: Try These Latest AI Gemini Prompts Now

Putin’s Secret Palaces And Houses In Spotlight After Ukraine Drone Strike: Inside Russian President’s Lakeside Estates, Black Sea Retreats And Mysterious Underground Bunkers

From Kriti Sanon to Madhuri Dixit: Skincare Routines of Bollywood Celebrities That Actually Work

Throwback – As We Say Goodbye To 2025: How 19-Minute Viral Video Shocked MMS World

Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Motorola Signature Debuts On January 7 With Premium Design And Display: Check Processor, Software, And Price

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: Here’s How To Check Link Online, Penalty And Other Details

New Year’s Eve Party Songs: 100+ Best Bollywood & Hollywood Playlist for a Memorable Night

Meta Faces Lawsuit Over Failure To Protect Users And Children From Scams Advertisements

Gold And Silver Price Today On 31 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Sarfaraz Khan Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Aggressive 157 For Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar Leaks Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS