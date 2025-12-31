LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Not Playing Today's Match Against Nagaland?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Not Playing Today’s Match Against Nagaland?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored 190 against Arunachal Pradesh

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 31, 2025 12:36:17 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi Not Playing Today’s Match Against Nagaland?

India’s young sensation and Bihar batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi will not be taking any further part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Suryavanshi who has been known for his aggressive batting and consistency is set to lead the India U19 team against South Africa away from home. 

The three-match series is scheduled to start on January 3 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Suryavanshi was also named in the U19 World Cup squad that will be taking place from January 15 to February 6 in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The World Cup team will be led by Ayush Mhatre. 

Suryavanshi played two matches in the on-going Vijay Hazare Trophy where he smashed a massive 190 against Arunachal Pradesh. The left-hander also struck a quick-fire 31 against Meghalaya. The Bihar batter had earlier missed the second game as he was in the capitals city. Vaibhav was honoured with the Prime Minister’s National Award for Children (Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar) – the highest civilian recognition for children in the country.



Addressing the awardees, President Droupadi Murmu underlined the wider significance of their achievements.

“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued,” she said. “It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage.”



India’s squad for SA tour: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar

India U19 squad for ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 12:07 PM IST
