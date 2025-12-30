Meet Gunalan Kamalini-Indian Women’s Cricket’s Newest Teen Star, Young Tamil Nadu Cricketer Debuts In T20I Against Sri Lanka, Replaces Smriti Mandhana

LIVE TV
Teenage sensation G Kamalini made her T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, replacing Smriti Mandhana. The 17-year-old Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter is a U-19 World Cup winner and WPL prodigy signed by Mumbai Indians.

Teenage sensation G Kamalini made her T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@rashtra_press)
Teenage sensation G Kamalini made her T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@rashtra_press)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 30, 2025 20:56:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Teenage sensation G Kamalini achieved a major milestone on Tuesday, receiving her India cap from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as she became the 90th woman to represent India in T20 Internationals. 

The 17-year-old made her debut in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium.

A left-handed wicketkeeper-batter who can also bowl leg-spin, Kamalini hails from Tamil Nadu and is a product of the renowned Super Kings Academy

She first came into the spotlight with her outstanding performances in Under-19 domestic cricket, scoring 311 runs in eight matches and top-scoring with 79 in the Under-19 tri-series final for India B against South Africa A.

A part of Under-19 Women’s World Cup

Earlier this year, Kamalini was part of India’s victorious squad in the Under-19 Women’s World Cup, where she accumulated 143 runs in seven matches, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer. Her standout performance came in the semifinals against England, where she scored an unbeaten 56 off 50 balls.

Kamalini also made waves in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, becoming the youngest debutant in WPL history at 16 years and 213 days for the Mumbai Indians Women, who signed her for a staggering ₹1.6 crore. In the tournament, she played nine matches and scored 32 runs. Additionally, she led Tamil Nadu’s run charts in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring 297 runs at a strike rate of 110.

Kamalini replaced Smriti Mandhana, who was rested for the dead rubber match as part of India’s rotation policy. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed the changes at the toss: “Yes, we have two changes today. Smriti and Renuka are resting. Kamalini is going to make her debut, and Sneh Rana is back.” Mandhana will return to action in the upcoming WPL 2026 as the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Born on July 20, 2008, in Madurai, Kamalini is already considered one of India’s most promising young talents. Known for her aggressive stroke-making, composure under pressure, and top-order batting prowess, she is expected to play a key role in India’s future across formats.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 8:56 PM IST
