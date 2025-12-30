Why Is Smriti Mandhana Missing India’s Fifth T20I Against Sri Lanka In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of Women’s Premier League?

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Women’s Premier League and the T20 World Cup, India’s star batter Smriti Mandhana will not feature in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team, already dominating the series, has opted to rest the experienced campaigner along with pacer Renuka Singh Thakur. In their place, G Kamalini will make her T20I debut, while Sneh Rana returns to the playing XI.

What is the reason?

The decision to rest Mandhana comes after an impressive performance in the fourth T20I, where the left-handed batter scored a brilliant 80 runs, helping India post a formidable total of over 200 runs. This came after a series of modest scores in the first three matches 25, 14, and 1.

Her half-century not only showcased her return to form but also helped her achieve a historic milestone: Mandhana became the fastest woman in international cricket to surpass 10,000 runs, achieving the feat in 281 appearances and overtaking former India captain Mithali Raj.

Despite Mandhana’s stellar performance, the Indian management, led by head coach Amol Muzumdar, decided to give the batter a much-needed breather. With the Women’s Premier League around the corner, where Mandhana will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru, maintaining player fitness and managing workload has become a priority.

The upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in England next year further emphasizes the need to rotate the squad and ensure key players remain fresh and injury-free.

Harmanpreet Kaur cleared the changes

Speaking at the toss, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed the changes in the playing XI and shared her approach for the final game. “Yes, we have two changes today. Smriti and Renuka are resting. Kamalini is going to make her debut, and Sneh Rana is back,” Harmanpreet said.

She added, “It is an important match, so let’s just look to play with a great mindset. Hopefully, we will continue the same momentum and give our best.”

The fifth T20I is considered a dead rubber as India has already secured the series victory, having dominated the previous four encounters. Sri Lanka has struggled to put up a fight, making only small dents in India’s impressive batting lineup.

While Mandhana’s absence might be felt, this match serves as a key opportunity for India to experiment with new talent and finalise combinations for the major tournaments ahead.

The playing Squad

The playing XI for India in the final T20I includes Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Shree Charani. Sri Lanka will field Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Nimasha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, and Malki Madara.

Mandhana’s rest is also a testament to India’s focus on long-term planning. After winning the 50-over World Cup for the first time this year and ending the ICC title jinx, the team now aims to build on its momentum.

Strategic player rotation will not only reduce the risk of fatigue and injury but also allow emerging talents like Kamalini to gain exposure on the international stage.

Fans and cricket analysts have praised the decision, noting that while Mandhana is a key player, managing her workload is crucial for sustained success.

Her leadership, experience, and batting prowess will be vital in both the WPL and the T20 World Cup, and resting her for a dead-rubber match against Sri Lanka is a forward-thinking strategy by the Indian cricket management.

Smriti Mandhana’s absence from the final T20I is not due to form or injury concerns but a strategic move to ensure the star batter is well-rested ahead of crucial upcoming tournaments.

The match provides an opportunity for new talent to shine while keeping India’s momentum intact as they conclude a successful year in women’s cricket.

