Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB All-Rounder’s Brisk Hundred Helps Baroda Post 417/4 Against Hyderabad

Vijay Hazare Trophy: India and RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya continued his spectacular run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after notching up a hundred for Baroda against Hyderabad in Rajkot on Wednesday. The left-handed player remained unbeaten at 109 off 63 deliveries as Baroda went past 400-run mark.

Nitya Pandya and Pasi provided the side with a perfect start stitching an opening stand of 230 runs. While Nitya struck 122 off 110, Pasi scored 127 in 93 balls. Krunal was the third centurion in the innings. Apart from them Bhanu Pania also made a quick-fire 42 off 27 as Baroda eventually posted 417/4 in 50 overs.

Krunal Ustaad Pandya today with bat 109*(63) 4×18 6×1

Krunal has been in fine touch in this edition of India’s premier One-day domestic tournament. He scored a 57 against Bengal and then followed it up with 82 against UP.

Baroda is presently placed at number 4 spot in Group B with four points and two wins in three matches.

