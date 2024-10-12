Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Bengaluru Fans Enjoy Up-Close Experience with Rishabh Pant at ‘Star Nahi Far’ Event

Star Nahi Far" initiative brought Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to the Garden City for an action-packed day on Friday. As part of this nationwide initiative, which connected fans with their favourite cricketers, Pant's visit to Bengaluru created unforgettable moments for fans across the city.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Cricket fans in Bengaluru had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as Star Sports’ “Star Nahi Far” initiative brought Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to the Garden City for an action-packed day on Friday. As part of this nationwide initiative, which connected fans with their favourite cricketers, Pant’s visit to Bengaluru created unforgettable moments for fans across the city.

Pant, alongside Star Sports presenter Sahiba Bali, brought the thrill of gully cricket alive, kicking off the event at the vibrant Manipal Academy. The energy was electric as fans interacted with Pant, shared a few laughs, and experienced the joy of cricket in its most authentic form. The fun didn’t stop there – the excitement continued at UB City, where fans had the unique opportunity to play cricket with Pant, capturing special moments through live photos and videos.

Pant will be next seen in the Test series which will commence on October 16 in Bengaluru for which a 15-member squad was announced on Friday. The 15-player squad resembles the one that was fielded for India’s recent 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh. The opening Test will begin on October 16 in Bengaluru. The second Test will start on October 24 in Pune. The series will conclude in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, with the third Test commencing on November 1.

India’s squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
Travelling reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

