Carlos Alcaraz To Face Monfils In ATP Shanghai Masters

Carlos Alcaraz continues to impress this season, he enters the fourth round of the ATP Shanghai Masters. Alcaraz will face Monfils in the round of 16 in the Chinese ATP Masters. This is the first time Alcaraz gone through the second round in this competition.

Form of the players

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spaniard has been outstanding this season winning four titles and silver medal at Paris Olympics for his country. He entered the Chinese ATP Masters with an incredible form defeating arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the final of China Open in Bejing. The young Spanish ‘El-Matador’ already have 16 titles in his career.

Alcaraz recieved the first round bye abd faced Juencheng Shang in his inaugral match of the campaign this year. He dominated his opponent 6-2. He met another Chinese opponent in the next round and defeated the wildcard entrant Wu Yibing by 7-6(5), 6-3.

Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils has 24-20 win/loss record in 2024. The best form of Frenchmen could be seen in the Mallorca championships in Spain and in the Qatar Open. He has come to China Open by loosing to Mendelev in the first round of China Open. The World number 46 has been in good form so far in this tournament.

He opened his account against Damir Dzhumur with the scoreline of 6-4,6-4. He stunned 22nd ranked Sabstian Baez in the second round winning 6-3,4-6, 6-4. In the third round, Frenchman squared off Ugo Hambret and won 7-6, 2-6,6-1.

Head-to-Head Record

In the battle between Alcaraz and Monfils, the Spainard leads the battle by one win with 2-1. However when the last time these two players met, the Frenchmen caused a massive upset with the scoreline of 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 in the second round of Cinicati Open.

In the last meeting, Alcaraz won 74 percent of his service points and the 34 percent of his return points, on the other hand his rival won 66 percent of his service points and 30 return points, the Spainard getting four more points than his rival.

