Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Carlos Alcaraz To Face Monfils In ATP Shanghai Masters

Alcaraz will face Monfils in the round of 16 in the Chinese ATP Masters. This is the first time Alcaraz gone through the second round in this competition.

Carlos Alcaraz To Face Monfils In ATP Shanghai Masters

Carlos Alcaraz continues to impress this season, he enters the fourth round of the ATP Shanghai Masters. Alcaraz will face Monfils in the round of 16 in the Chinese ATP Masters. This is the first time Alcaraz gone through the second round in this competition.

Form of the players

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spaniard has been outstanding this season winning four titles and silver medal at Paris Olympics for his country.  He entered the Chinese ATP Masters with an incredible form defeating arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the final of China Open in Bejing. The young Spanish ‘El-Matador’ already have 16 titles in his career.

Alcaraz recieved the first round bye abd faced Juencheng Shang in his inaugral match of the campaign this year. He dominated his opponent 6-2. He met another Chinese opponent in the next round and defeated the wildcard entrant Wu Yibing by 7-6(5), 6-3.

Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils has 24-20 win/loss record in 2024. The best form of Frenchmen could be seen in the Mallorca championships in Spain and in the Qatar Open. He has come to China Open by loosing to Mendelev in the first round of China Open. The World number 46 has been in good form so far in this tournament.

He opened his account against Damir Dzhumur with the scoreline of 6-4,6-4. He stunned 22nd ranked Sabstian Baez in the second round winning 6-3,4-6, 6-4. In the third round, Frenchman squared off Ugo Hambret and won 7-6, 2-6,6-1.

Head-to-Head Record

In the battle between Alcaraz and Monfils, the Spainard leads the battle by one win with 2-1. However when the last time these two players met, the Frenchmen caused a massive upset with the scoreline of 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 in the second round of Cinicati Open.

In the last meeting, Alcaraz won 74 percent of his service points and the 34 percent of his return points, on the other hand his rival won 66 percent of his service points and 30 return points, the Spainard getting four more points than his rival.

Read More : Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly 

Filed under

ATP Shanghai Masters Carlos Alcaraz Montfills

Also Read

Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike

Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger...

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Entertainment

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Lifestyle

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox