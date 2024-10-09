Chelsea Talisman Cole Palmer Bags England Men’s Player Of The Year

Cole Palmer joins the elite list of England legends David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steve Gerrard who have won this award multiple times in their career.

Chelsea’s Main man Cole Palmer has been awarded the prestigious England’s Men Player of the Year award. Cole Palmer joins the elite list of England legends David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steve Gerrard who have won this award multiple times in their career.

Palmer wins the 2023-24 award.

Voted by the Public, England’s prodigal attacker Cole Palmer emerged as the top player to receive the England’s Men Player of the Year award. Chelsea’s top goal scorer finished ahead of his rival teammate Saka and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

Palmer made his England debut in November last year at Wembley against Malta where the game finished with the scoreline of 2-0. He was the silver lining of the dark cloud in Euros 2024, where the attackers playing for other big European clubs failed to fulfil the expectations. Palmer stepped in and made the difference whenever he came on.

He has represented the Three Lions nine times and coming off the bench seven times. Five of those appearances are from the major tournament of Euros, where he scored in the final against Spain in a 2-1 loss and Gareth Southgate’s last game for England.

This recognition comes after Palmer won this award after getting PFA Young Player of the Year for 2023-24 in August following his superb debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer who has joined Chelsea from the Etihad camp has registered 25 goals to his name. He is expected to start the upcoming fixtures against Finland and Greece in the Nations League.

Joins the elite club

Palmer is the third Chelsea player to win this award. Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard are the other two Chelsea players who have won this award.

This award is also won by legends like Wayne Rooney, Owen Hargreaves, Lampard, Gerrard and Harry Kane.

