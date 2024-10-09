Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chelsea Talisman Cole Palmer Bags England Men’s Player Of The Year

Cole Palmer joins the elite list of England legends David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steve Gerrard who have won this award multiple times in their career.

Chelsea Talisman Cole Palmer Bags England Men’s Player Of The Year

Chelsea’s Main man Cole Palmer has been awarded the prestigious England’s Men Player of the Year award. Cole Palmer joins the elite list of England legends David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Steve Gerrard who have won this award multiple times in their career.

Palmer wins the 2023-24 award.

Voted by the Public, England’s prodigal attacker Cole Palmer emerged as the top player to receive the England’s Men Player of the Year award. Chelsea’s top goal scorer finished ahead of his rival teammate Saka and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

Palmer made his England debut in November last year at Wembley against Malta where the game finished with the scoreline of 2-0. He was the silver lining of the dark cloud in Euros 2024, where the attackers playing for other big European clubs failed to fulfil the expectations. Palmer stepped in and made the difference whenever he came on.

He has represented the Three Lions nine times and coming off the bench seven times. Five of those appearances are from the major tournament of Euros, where he scored in the final against Spain in a 2-1 loss and Gareth Southgate’s last game for England.

This recognition comes after Palmer won this award after getting PFA Young Player of the Year for 2023-24 in August following his superb debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer who has joined Chelsea from the Etihad camp has registered 25 goals to his name. He is expected to start the upcoming fixtures against Finland and Greece in the Nations League.

Joins the elite club

Palmer is the third Chelsea player to win this award. Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard are the other two Chelsea players who have won this award.

This award is also won by legends like Wayne Rooney, Owen Hargreaves, Lampard, Gerrard and Harry Kane.

Read More : Leo Messi Congratulates Andres Iniesta On Illustrious Career

Filed under

Also Read

Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike

Mass Resignation of 50 Senior Doctors at RG Kar Medical College Amid Junior Doctors’ Hunger...

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Entertainment

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Lifestyle

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox