Chess World Cup 2025: India’s Hosting Status Uncertain After FIDE Update

The chess world was buzzing with excitement on Monday when it was initially announced that India would host the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025. The event, which will offer three coveted spots for the Candidates Tournament, is a highly anticipated competition. However, the excitement was short-lived as the International Chess Federation (FIDE) later updated its website, removing India from the list of official hosts. FIDE stated that the host would be revealed at a later time, leaving many in suspense.

This sudden reversal has led to speculation about the reasons behind FIDE’s initial announcement and subsequent backtrack. Later that evening, an official from the All India Chess Federation (AICF) confirmed to theindianexpress.com that India would indeed host the tournament later this year, with the event scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 27.

If confirmed, this will mark India’s first major international chess event since the 2022 Chess Olympiad held in Chennai.

The World Cup 2025 will play a critical role in determining qualification for the Candidates Tournament, offering three key spots for the winners. In the meantime, FIDE has also announced its second edition of the World Cup for young chess players, set to take place in Batumi, Georgia, from June 22 to July 3, 2025. This event will feature participants in three age groups—Under 8, Under 10, and Under 12—with competitions for both boys and girls. The tournament will consist of two stages: a seven-round Swiss System format followed by classical two-game matches, with tiebreaks if necessary.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Unsold Player Gulbadin Naib Smashes Fiery Knock In International League T20