Crystal Palace Welcomes Tottenham Hotspur In Thrilling London Derby

Crystal Palace will host their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at 2 PM (UK time) on Sunday, October 27th, at Selhurst Park. Unfortunately for UK viewers, the match will not be broadcast live; however, highlights will be available later on Match of the Day 2, airing on BBC2 at 10:30 PM.

A Crucial London Derby

This encounter is crucial for Crystal Palace, who are in dire need of points. They face a formidable Tottenham side that is currently enjoying a positive run of form. The Eagles have struggled significantly this season, failing to secure a win in any of their eight Premier League matches, leaving them in the relegation zone with just three points from a possible 24.

Palace’s latest setback came on Monday night when they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest. A mistake from goalkeeper Dean Henderson allowed Chris Wood’s long-range strike to find the net. Despite efforts from Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom struck the woodwork, the team continues to struggle under the guidance of manager Oliver Glasner, who has yet to replicate the form seen during his appointment last season.

Tottenham’s Recent Form

On the other side, Tottenham comes into this match off a Europa League victory on Thursday night, where they fielded a largely changed lineup and secured a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar. This result helped them maintain a perfect record in the tournament and propelled them to second place in their group.

The Lilywhites have won seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, but inconsistencies on the road have hindered their progress in the Premier League, where they currently sit in seventh place. They have won only one of their four away games, dropping points in matches against Newcastle, Leicester, and Brighton, all of which they led at one point.

Stakes High for Both Sides

With both teams looking to bolster their standings, this London derby promises to be intense. Crystal Palace is keen to secure their first win of the season, while Tottenham is eager to capitalize on their strong form and solidify their position in the top half of the table.

Team News

Crystal Palace may be without injured players Chadi Riad, Chris Richards, and Matheus Franca for the visit of Spurs. However, midfielder Cheick Doucoure is nearing a return after a toe injury, and on-loan goalkeeper Matt Turner should be available for selection again after missing out against his parent club.

For Tottenham, manager Ange Postecoglou had the luxury of resting several players during the AZ match. Richarlison made his return to the starting XI and converted a decisive penalty. Wilson Odobert has returned from injury, adding to Postecoglou’s options, while full-back Djed Spence remains sidelined with a groin issue. James Maddison was substituted at halftime in the win over West Ham, leading to speculation that Pape Matar Sarr may start in his place for this competitive derby. The status of Son Heung-min is uncertain after he felt discomfort in his previous outing.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace (3-4-3):

Henderson; Lacroix, Chalobah, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Kamada, Nketiah, Eze.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1):

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski; Solanke.

